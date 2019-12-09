Waheeda Rehman On Hyderabad Encounter: Rapists Deserve Life Imprisonment And Not Death

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman who attended the Meraki photo exhibition recently in Mumbai to showcase her wildlife photography spoke about the Hyderabad encounter case that has shaken the entire nation. In an interaction with media, Rehman said, "I personally think that heinous crimes like rape are unforgivable but I also feel that we shouldn't be allowed to take somebody's life. We should give them life imprisonment."

She further added: "We shouldn't follow legal procedure in such cases because when you have caught them red-handed, so why file a case against them? By doing that, you are wasting people's money. So, without any legal procedure, they should be given life imprisonment."

Earlier on Friday, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar held a press briefing and shared the sequence of events that led to the killing of all the accused, at a press briefing at the encounter site. Police revealed how 10 police personnel had accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's phone, wallet and power bank from the crime scene. He added that two of the accused snatched their weapons and began firing on them.

In spite of warning from the police to surrender, Sajjanar added that the accused refused and continued firing. He revealed two police officers sustained injuries, but no bullet wounds. He stated that the accused were brought to the site- based on the investigation and evidence collected by the police. The accused had raped a 27-year old veterinary doctor and then burnt her under a culvert in Hyderabad. The police believe that the accused may be involved in other such 'woman-burning' incidents in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The investigation for the same is on. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter.

Earlier on Saturday, opposing the encounter of the four Hyderabad rape accused, advocate GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an FIR, investigation, and action against the police personnel involved in the incident, according to ANI. The petitioners had claimed that the encounters had violated the 16 requirements regarding police encounters. Another petition was filed in the top court demanding an SC-appointed and monitored Special Investigation Team to probe the encounter.

