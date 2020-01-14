War Movie '1917' Tops UK And Irish Box Office On Opening Weekend

War flick 1917 had a stormer weekend at the box office as the movie reportedly topped the United Kingdom and Irish box office on its opening weekend and pulled in approximately £7,344,868. The World War I movie, written and directed by Sam Mendes has also earned itself a number of Oscar nominations, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Directing and coveted Best Picture award as well. If that wasn't enough, the film further is also nominated for a bunch of BAFTAs, including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Director and Original Score.

The movie is set in northern France and focuses on two young British soldiers played by George MacKay and Dena-Charles Chapman. The film also stars Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Scott and Richard Madden. While speaking to an international media outlet, Kezia Williams, Managing Director, UK Film for eOne said that the whole team was absolutely thrilled to see 1917 achieve such a fantastic result at the UK box office. Williams' further congratulated Sam, Pippa and the whole filmmaking team for the extraordinary achievement.

The synopsis of the movie read, “Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier's brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap”.

Best motion picture - Drama

The movie also won the best picture, drama trophy as the Golden Globes on January 5. The Universal war flick stole the show at the 77th annual awards, beating the record of Martin Scorsese's The Irishman in the final category. Mendes during his acceptance speech said that it is a very big thing for the movie. He added that it is very difficult to helm movies without big superstars in the lead role. Mendes depicts the tale with two relatively unknown actors and one extremely long continuous shot in the flick.

