'Avengers: Endgame' Beats '1917' At The Critics' Choice Awards 2020; Check Details

Hollywood gathered on Sunday evening to celebrate the best in television and films at the 25th Critics' Choice Awards. Formerly known as the Broadcast Film Critics Association Award, CCA is held and presented by the American-Canadian Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) to honour top-notch Hollywood films and television shows and actors.

The Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 was celebrated on January 12, and at the event, Marvel’s film of the decade, Avengers: Endgame gave a tough competition to 1917. Read on to know more about the whole story.

READ | Zurich Tourism: Top 3 Places You Must Visit In This Beautiful City

Critics choose Endgame over 1917

The Critics’ Choice Award 2020 was held on January 12, and Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame was seen dominating Sam Mendes’ 1917.

At the famed award show, Avengers: Endgame was nominated in three categories, which included the Best Visual Effects, Best Action Movie, and the Best Sci-fi or Horror Movie, while the epic war flick 1917 had a total of eight nominations, that included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Action Movie, and Best Score. Fans were in an agreement with the results and showed their support.

READ | Top Jack Nicholson Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

In the two instances, when Avengers: Endgame and 1917 met face to face, the Marvel superhero flick was seen dominating the epic war drama. The two locked horns of the top position of the Best Visual Effects, and the Best Action Movie, and both the times Avengers: Endgame was on the top, dominating the other top films of the year.

Although Endgame won in the two categories, while 1917 won a total of three accolades, at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2020.

READ | Best Kenny Rogers Songs That You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing film of all time, leaving behind James Cameron’s Avatar, which was hoarding the spot earlier. It bought all the MCU superhero films together and is one of its kind to do so at such a huge scale.

1917 is a film that revolves around the story of two young British soldiers, and the setting of the film is the battlegrounds of World War I.

READ | Biographical Movies In Hollywood That You Must Add To Your Watch list

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.