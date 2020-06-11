Warner Bros. Issues Statement Over Rowling Controversy, Asserts 'inclusiveness' In Company

Author J.K. Rowling has made to headlines over her controversial tweets about the LGBTQ community. The author made assertions on her social media about how trans people define their identity. The tweets came under immediate criticism and Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Katie Leung also took a clear stand in support of the trans community. Now, Harry Potter production house Warner Bros. has also made a statement surrounding the same controversy.

Warner Bros. responds to J.K. Rowling controversy

The statement released by the production house to an international website read, “The events in the last several weeks have firmed our resolve as a company to confront difficult societal issues,” the company said in a statement to Variety. “Warner Bros.’ position on inclusiveness is well established, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important to our company and to our audiences around the world. We deeply value the work of our storytellers who give so much of themselves in sharing their creations with us all. We recognize our responsibility to foster empathy and advocate understanding of all communities and all people, particularly those we work with and those we reach through our content”.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

This statement comes days after J.K. Rowling made assertions that women are defined by their biological sex and not by their gender-based identity. She said that it is not hate if one is speaking the truth. She continued and made several tweets regarding the same. Fans quickly called her out as many of them considered her comments transphobic.

“78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people” 👏



Thank you Daniel Radcliffe for all your support 💗https://t.co/C56gu10Fkk — The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) June 9, 2020

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe posted a lengthy statement in support of the trans community and stated that transgender women are women. He said that anything contrary to that statement erases the identity and dignity of transgender people. The actor further added that it goes against the advice of medical professionals who are far more experienced in the matter than him or J.K. Rowling.

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne said in a statement that as someone who has worked with trans people and J.K. Rowling, he had to make it clear where he stood on the issue. He said that he disagrees with Rowling and that he is in support of the trans community. Harry Potter's Katie Leung posted a thread of numerous pro-trans organisations in response to Rowling's statement. Emma Watson also tweeted in support of the trans community and made it clear where she stands.

