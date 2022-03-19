'WeCrashed': Anne Hathaway Says Working With Jared Leto Was Her 'career Highlight'

Actors Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto joined hands for a passion project titled WeCrashed for Apple TV+. Based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork by Wondery, the series follows the dramatic rise and fall of an ambitious startup called WeWork founded by a chaotic duo Adam Neumann, played by Leto and Rebekah Neumann, played by Hathaway. The series was released on the platform on March 18, 2022.

While it has not been long since the release of the series, the reviews on social media reflect the success of the collaboration between Hathaway and Leto. Following the positive early reviews of the show, The Devil Wears Prada actor took to her social media handle to extend her gratitude towards the entire team of WeCrashed especially her co-star Jared Leto, who is gearing up for his Marvel film Morbius.

Anne Hathaway says working with Jared Leto was a 'career highlight'

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the 39-year-old actor shared pictures from the premiere of her series in Los Angeles. Donning an elegant blue cutout dress, Hathaway posed along with her co-star Jared Leto who wore a sparkling Gucci suit paired with crystal-embellished gloves. The duo also posed with the entire team of WeCrashed on the red carpet.

Extending her gratitude towards the team, Hathaway began, ''So grateful to have been on team #wecrashed!! This was such a huge undertaking- during a pandemic, no less- and I am blown away by each and every person who worked on this show- thank you!'' She specially thanked Leto by writing, ''And to my wild, fun, inspiring partner-in-not-technically-crime @jaredleto, while I can’t say if we successfully elevated the world’s consciousness, you 100% elevated my game,''

Moreover, the actor described working with the 50-year-old actor as her 'career highlight' as she added, ''Working with you has been a career highlight, and finally meeting you has been a velvet-clad delight 😊Tune in to the first three episodes tonight on @appletvplus!''

Meanwhile, the actor recently extended her support to Ukraine amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war where innocent civilians lost their lives while millions were forced to flee from the war-hit country. She shared the post by writing, ''Peace is a human right. Please join me in donating to @redcrossukraine, @unicef, and @savethechildren (and/or wherever you can). I am sending my ongoing, heartfelt prayers to the people of Ukraine. #istandwithukraine''.

Image: Instagram/@annehathaway/jaredleto