What Guns Were Used In 'Crossfire Trail'? Details About Ammunition Used For This Movie

Crossfire Trail (2001) is an American made-for-television Western movie, directed by Simon Wincer. The movie cast Tom Selleck, Virginia Madsen, and Wilford Brimley as the lead characters. The movie is based on the 1954 Louis L'Amour Western novel of the same name.

The plot of the film revolves around a wanderer named Rafe Covington, who swears an oath to his dying best friend to look after his beloved wife and Wyoming ranch, only to encounter other forces who strongly desire the ranch and the woman for their own purposes. The movie was one of the most popular television movies at the time, premiering to over 12.5 million viewers. The movie received many praises for its performances, storyline, and action. However, many fans were curious about "What guns were used in Crossfire Trail?" since its a period drama. Find out below.

All about the guns used in Crossfire Trail

Smith and Wesson Schofield

Tom Selleck’s character, Rafe Covington's main sidearm is a Smith and Wesson Schofield. The character mostly carries this weapon with him all the time in the first half of the movie. But, he only uses it along with his 1872 Colt in the gun-battle towards the end.

Image Source: A still from Crossfire Trail

Colt SAA

The Colt Single Action Army (Colt SAA) is used by many characters throughout the movie. David O’Hara and Wilford Brimley’s characters, Rock Mullaney and Joe Gill respectively keep one in quickdraw holsters. Brad Johnson’s character Beau Dorn also has a Colt in a shoulder holster as a backup to his Remington Model 1875. Mark Harmon’s character, Bruce Barkow also keeps one concealed in a shoulder holster that he uses in the shootout.

Image Source: A still from Crossfire Trail

Colt 1872 Open Top Revolver .44 Caliber

Tom Selleck’s character, Covington uses a Colt 1872 Open Top Revolver.44 Caliber in the second half of the movie. He uses it in a cross draw holster and makes use of it in the end gunbattle too. Colt 1872 Open Top Revolver .44 Caliber was built from parts for Tom Selleck by Ken Howell of R&D Gun Shop. Mr Howell also provided custom firearms for Selleck in 1997's Last Stand at Saber River and Monte Walsh (2002).

Image Source: A still from Crossfire Trail

