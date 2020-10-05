'Crossfire Trail' Filming Location: Here's Where Most-watched TV Movie Was Filmed

Directed by Simon Wincer, the film Crossfire Trail starred Tom Selleck, Virginia Madsen, and Wilford Brimley and released in 2001. The American Western film, based on the 1954 Louis L’Amour Western novel of the same name premiered to nearly 12 million viewers, which made it one of the most-watched cable television movie until 2007. The filmmakers did their part in setting up a location that looked like 1880. This, however, left many wondering Where was Crossfire Trail filmed?

The film Crossfire Trail was shot in Calgary, Alberta in Canada. Specifically, many parts of the film were shot on CL Ranch-45001 Township Road Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Since the film was set in 1880, several props were used to make the location look like it was from 1880. Many other Hollywood movies like Shanghai Noon, Shanghai Knights, Little Big Man, Johnson County War and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids were also shot on the same location.

The props used in several shots were specially made for the film. One such prop is the classic gun used by Joe Gill. The rifle he is seen carrying around was made to match the specific years in the 1800s. The rifle was thus specially made for the film, which Joe Gill is seen using several times in the film.

The film Crossfire Trail follows the story of a wanderer named Rafe Covington, who swears an oath to his dying best friend to look after his beloved wife Anne and his Wyoming Ranch. He later encounters other forces who strongly desire the ranch and the woman for their own purposes. Rafe Covington’s character is portrayed by Tom Selleck, while his wife Anne’s character is played by Virginia Madsen. Wilford Brimley is seen as Joe Gill in the film while David O-Hara is seen as Rock Mullaney. Actors Christian Kane is seen as J.T. Langston and Mark Harmon is seen as Bruce Barkow.

(Image Source: Still from the Crossfire Trail)

