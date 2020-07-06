'Full House To White House': Bob Saget, John Stamos Mock Kanye's Election Bid; Cast Joins

Actor-comedian Bob Saget, in a mood for some top-notch parody game, has made a 'big announcement' through Instagram. Hilariously imitating the rather shocking declaration by American rap artist Kanye West on Sunday that he'll be running for the President of the US, Bob Saget wrote, "I slept on it, and decided" as he shared an edited picture of himself and his Full House co-star John Stamos which read 'Vote for Saget-Stamos for President-Vice president'.

He wrote in the caption, "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!! I slept on it, and decided . . . If Kanye can do it, @JohnStamos and I can do it!!! So get excited, ‘cause “FULL HOUSE IS COMING TO THE WHITE HOUSE!!” #SAGETSTAMOS2020 !!! ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸"

Have a look:

Read | John Stamos shares photos with son, says 'fatherhood is the best thing'; See here

Bob Saget and John Stamos featured in the hit American sitcom Full House from 1987 to 1995 along with actors Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodi Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen among many others. Both actors had 'full support' of the 'Full House' cast as they commented on the announcement. Dave 'Joey' Coulier asked if he could 'Secretary Of The Interior Laughter' while Bob's onscreen daughter Candace, who played DJ Tanner in the show, quipped about an endorsement. Bob's wife Kelly Rizzo volunteered for campaign manager.

Read | Kim Kardashian issues first response as husband Kanye West enters US Presidential race

On the other hand, Uncle Jesse aka John Stamos shared Bob's interest in the campaign but with ulterior motives. He posted the same campaign poster and added a hilarious caption to it. He wrote, "And if anything should happen to Saget…" and submitted his bid for the top office too.

Meanwhile, Bob -- very much in his Full House character, Danny Tanner-- commented on the post proposing to 'bring some hugging back in the White House'.

Read | 'I'm running for President of the United States': Rapper Kanye West announces bid for 2020

These hilarious accounts of the presidential bid follow American rapper, singer, songwriter Kanye West announcement on the Fourth of July that he will be running for President of the United States. He tweeted his intentions of running for the top office through Twitter on America's 244th Independence Day and wrote, "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION" complete with an American flag emoji.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Read | Elon Musk pledges full support for Kanye West's 2020 US election bid, late as it comes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.