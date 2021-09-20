'SATC' Reboot Coming Soon, HBO Max Shares First Glimpse At Emmys 2021

The reboot series of the famous Sex And The City franchise, And Just Like That, is one of the most anticipated television shows. The 10 part series is said to mark an official reunion of the main lead characters of the late 90s and early 2000s show. While fans were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of what the upcoming show will offer, HBO Max unveiled the show's official look at Emmys 2021. The original series also aired on HBO for six seasons.

HBO Max shared a short clip of the SATC revival show at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19. The video saw Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprising their respective roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York. The video begins with the three of them standing at an event together when they recognise someone and turn to say hello. It then gave a glimpse of a romantic evening between Parker and Chris Noth's characters, in which they were dancing and kissing in a kitchen. The show's clip fuelled excitement among the fans, who cannot wait to watch this series. A fan wrote, "Name the date!!! Name the date!!!" while others could not stop drooling over Carrie and Big.

HBO Max announced the series earlier this year in January. The cast reunited for their first table read in June. Soon after, they began shooting in July. The plot will revolve around its leads, who are in their 50s. The show will also have some more actors reprising their roles, including John Corbett. Kim Cattrall will not be a part of the show due to her and Jessica Parker's feud. The actor confirmed in 2019 that she would never be a part of the franchise again.

Details about Sex And The City

The official series Sex And The City premiered on June 6 1998. It ran for six years on HBO after a total of 94 episodes. The show's plot revolves around Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte, four New York-based women who share a strong bond despite their differences and varying sex lives. Apart from its leads, the show also saw Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Will Garrison, John Corbett, Evan Handler and several other actors in various roles.

Image: Instagram/@andjustlikethatmax