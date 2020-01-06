What Is Maggie Wheeler Aka Janice From 'FRIENDS' Up To These Days?

Maggie Wheeler won the viewers' hearts when she appeared for the first time on the popular sitcom Friends. With her signature nasal tone, infamous laugh, and the popular catchphrase, Wheeler managed to deliver a stellar performance opposite actor Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing's on-and-off girlfriend on the show. While Maggie Wheeler was never officially considered a part of the main cast, the actor's character, Janice has remained a fan-favourite within the 'Friends-sphere'. Here is what the actor is up to these days:

Where is Maggie Wheeler now?

With a multi-faceted career spanning over three decades, Maggie Wheeler has worked both on and off-screen in showbiz, fostering a fulfilling, yet personal life, and accumulating a reported net worth of $2 million. With over 70 on-screen successes to her name, Maggie Wheeler is best known for her work from the '90s and early 2000s. Wheeler’s more notable gigs include television roles, such as Linda on Everybody Loves Raymond and Anita on Ellen. However, Maggie’s work in the much-acclaimed film, The Parent Trap garnered her humongous appreciation from fans and critics, as the actor’s portrayal of camp counsellor Marva Kulp Jr managed to win hearts.

Maggie Wheeler was also roped in as a judge on shows like Will & Grace, Californication, and Maron. Wheeler was also a part of a starring role in the comedic short Holiday Hostage. In 2005, Wheeler was seen on the NBC pilot, The Sperm Donor. She voiced Odile in Barbie of Swan Lake, and in 2010 the actor also voiced Trinette in four episodes of Archer on FX. In 2011, Maggie Wheeler was roped in as Dina's Mom for Disney Channel's original series, Shake It Up. In 2019, Wheeler was roped in to voice the character, Trudy Pickering from The Addams Family.

