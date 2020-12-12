What Time Does 'I'm Your Woman' Release On Amazon Prime? Know Details

I’m Your Woman features Rachel Brosnahan, Arinze Kene, Marsha, Stephanie Blake, Bill Heck, Frankie Faison, James McMenamin, and Marceline Hugo in the lead role. This Julia Hart-directorial is a neo-noir crime flick that is set in the 1970s. As per the description on Amazon, it revolves around the life of a woman, who has to go on the run after her husband betrays his business partner, sending her and their baby in a dangerous journey.

After marking its world premiere at AFI Fest in October 2020, I’m Your Woman is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video by Amazon Studios. Earlier, the crime-drama movie also had a limited release on December 4, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With all that said now, we have mentioned everything about I’m Your Woman Release Date 2020 and Time that you must check out right away.

What time does I'm Your Woman release on Amazon Prime?

I'm Your Woman release date 2020

The makers of I'm Your Woman on Amazon Prime dropped its release date on different social media platforms some time ago. The movie revolves around the life of a woman leading a comfortable and lonely life with her child. However, she faces several twists and turns in her journey on fleeing alongside her husband, who is hiding from partners he has angered with his betrayal. I’m Your Woman release date 2020 on is December 11, 2020, Friday on Amazon Prime. Check out details about I'm Your Woman release time.

I'm Your Woman release time 2020

After knowing I'm Your Woman release date 2020, fans have been wondering when will the movie release on the digital platform. However, the makers have not revealed anything officially about the film's release time. But interested viewers can keep a track by turning on the notification to stay aware when the flick premieres on Amazon Prime.

I'm Your Woman review

I'm Your Woman has garnered mostly positive response from the critics and the audience alike. Many among them have applauded its gripping storyline. Check out the trailer of I'm Your Woman on Amazon Prime below:

