What Time Does 'The Kissing Booth 2' Release On Netflix? Here Is When It Will Be Available

2018 teen rom-com film The Kissing Booth was loved by the teenage audiences. Two years later, the makers of the teen rom-com are back with its second instalment and as expected by many fans, it's called The Kissing Booth 2. The trailer of the new teen rom-com has garnered over 9 million views on YouTube and skyrocketed the anticipation surrounding the film. Find out, “What time does The Kissing Booth 2 come out on Netflix?”

What time does The Kissing Booth 2 release on Netflix?

The Kissing Booth 2 will release on Netflix on Friday, July 24, 2020. The new film will stream exclusively on Netflix, fans will require a subscription of the streaming platform to watch it. According to the reports of a media portal, like all other Netflix films and series, The Kissing Booth 2 will be uploaded on the platform at 12 a.m. PT which is 3 a.m. ET and 12:30 p.m. IST. If viewers are not able to see The Kissing Booth 2 on their Netflix at 12:00 a.m. PT, they can try logging out and logging back in again to refresh the page.

The Kissing Booth 2 cast: Which actors are starring in the film?

Original cast members from the 2018 film The Kissing Booth, Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi are all back as Elle, Lee, and Noah respectively in The Kissing Booth 2. Director and screenwriter Vince Marcello, who wrote and directed the first film is also back on the second one, as he has co-written the sequel’s script. The Kissing Booth was based on the novel written by Beth Reekles which goes by the same name.

The Kissing Booth 2: Here is the sequel's plot

Best friends Elle and Lee from the 2018 film, The Kissing Booth, are now in their senior year of high school. As fans saw at the end of the first film, Elle is now dating Lee’s brother, Noah who has now become a college hunk. Noah, who is known for skipping school and getting into fights, is now at Harvard. Naturally, Noah is meeting new people in college and also making acquaintances with new girls. This is making Elle insecure who is still in her senior year. Luckily, Elle has a new boy at school who is keeping her busy as well. Audiences seem to have high expectations from The Kissing Booth 2.

