Zendaya Dresses Down For The Perfect Date With Rumored Beau Jacob Elordi; See Pictures

Actress and singer Zendaya was spotted with her rumoured beau Jacob Elordi sipping on matcha tea and taking a happy walk down the streets of New York. The rumoured couple has not confirmed on their relationship yet. However, they have been often spotted together on several occasions. This instance again seems like the perfect date for many fans.

In the pictures that surfaced online, the Euphoria co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi were walking down the 14th Street in NY. Jacob was seen holding a bag from the popular old book store, The Strand, which has been standing since ninety years. Fans suggested that the two had an old school date in the book store. Jacob Elordi also carried around a vintage camera.

Some of the pictures of Zendaya and Jacob Elordi that surfaced online

On the other hand, an elated Zendaya was all smiles throughout. Even though the singer and actor have not officially given a spoken on the rumours, she seemed joyous in the pictures. She let loose in her half tied hair. She wore black casuals with a camel coat and vans sneakers. Even Jacob was rather casual, with a hoodie, black trousers and a baseball cap. His man-purse however, stood out.

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi met on the sets of Euphoria which follows the storyline of a troubled 17-year-old. The show premiered in June 2019. It was loved by Zendaya's fans.

