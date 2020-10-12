'The Wolf Of Snow Hollow': Here's All You Need To Know About Jim Cummings' Directorial

The Wolf of Snow Hollow is an American comedy movie that released on October 9th. The movie stars Jim Cummings, Robert Forster, Riki Lindhome, Chloe East, Jimmy Tatro and others in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Jim Cummings himself and would feature Forster in his final on-screen role.

The movie is about a small-town sheriff who struggles with a failed marriage, a rebel daughter, and a dull work environment while he is tasked to solve brutal murders at his town during full moon nights. He struggles to remind himself that the concept of the werewolf is nothing but a myth meanwhile facing situations that tells him to believe otherwise.

'The Wolf of Snow Hollow' cast

The Wolf of Snow Hollow has a brilliant ensemble cast of actors including Riki Lindhome (from Knives Out and Under the Silver Lake), Jimmy Tatro (from American Vandal and The King of Staten Island) and Chloe East (from Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and Next Level). The film trailer starts with a new song arranged by Ben Lovett, titled Little Red Riding Hood, sung by Valen. The movie is premiered at select theatres worldwide and on the OTT platforms where one can buy or rent the film.

Jim Cummings as Officer John Marshall

Riki Lindhome as Officer Julia Robson

Chloe East as Jenna Marshall

Jimmy Tatro as PJ Palfrey

Robert Forster as Sheriff Hadley

Marshall Allman as Jeremy

Neville Archambault as Gerry

Annie Hamilton as Brianne

Kelsey Edwards as Liz Fairchild

'The Wolf of Snow Hollow' theme

Roger Ebert portal states that the movie is definitely a complete werewolf movie, but it also depicts toxic masculinity. The ending of the movie definitely makes the viewers connect the myth of the werewolf to the horrific violence against women. Even though the film is a comedy, horror, werewolf movie, but the film tries to interrogate about mankind and their actions as well. The film is a perfect watch for Halloween as well as a thought-provoking movie as well.

'The Wolf of Snow Hollow' review and fan reactions

The Wolf of Snow Hollow gets 87% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is directed by Jim Cummings who is known for his last directorial called Thunder Road. The movie was well appreciated by the audience as well. In Thunder Road, Cummings played the role of a police officer as well. Here are some of the fan reactions who have loved the werewolf/cop genre movie.

A very big congrats to @jimmycthatsme and co on THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW. Absolutely delivers as a character study, werewolf picture, and procedural. Huge performances from Jim, Riki Lindhome, and the ever amazing Robert Forster. Jimmy C is batting 1.000! — Jonathan Robertson (@itsjonrobertson) October 10, 2020

Just saw the @jimmycthatsme movie The Wolf of Snow Hollow. I loved it. A clever genre piece that can take it's place among the great werewolf films. Jim Cummings' performance has layers of pathos & anger, often played with humor & great support from Robert Forster & @rikilindhome pic.twitter.com/a9oYa7CcFc — 🎃 and Mike Scagnelli as "The Creature" 🎃 (@MikeScagnelli) October 9, 2020

The Wolf of Snow Hollow is a fantastic werewolf movie. Clever, violent, funny and guided by the brilliant @jimmycthatsme. I cannot recommend this enough. Everyone involved plays their roles perfectly, especially @rikilindhome and @JimmyTatro in the small role he’s in. pic.twitter.com/4ux3D82oaA — Austin (@Austintatious01) October 12, 2020

As a huge #werewolf nerd, I adored THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW. Whether you're like me or not, you will too.



My @NOFSpodcast review here:https://t.co/da7YLt2mKI — We Summon DeArkness (@GrantDeArmitt) October 9, 2020

Where to watch 'The Wolf of Snow Hollow'?

'The Wolf of Snow Hollow' could be watched from Amazon Prime. The movie has to be rented or bought from Prime as well as other video-on-demand platforms. It is available on platforms like iTunes, Microsoft Store, Vudu, FandangoNow, and Google Play.

