'Ghost Ship' Cast Details: Actors Who Essayed Pivotal Roles In 2002 Horror Flick

Ghost Ship is a 2002 supernatural horror flick directed by Steve Beck. Upon initial release, the film was loved by the audience for the horror bits the movie had. Despite the title, the film is not a sequel or a remake of the 1952 film. The story revolves around an ocean liner which is discovered by a crew in the Bering Sea. The ship is believed to be lost at sea during the 1960s. However, as the story proceeds, the ship reveals several secrets and forms the crux of the film. Here is a look at the cast of the film who were praised for their performances when the film released.

Ghost Ship cast and character details you would need to know

Also Read | Gal Gadot As Cleopatra; Netizens Upset With The Racial Aspect Of Her Casting

Gabriel Byrne as Sean Murphy

Gabriel Byrne played the role of the captain in the film. He, along with his buddies in the film, finds a vessel at the Bering sea. Fuelled by greed, his group plans on claiming the ship for themselves as it lays without a crew in international waters. However, the ship has some secrets which are revealed to Sean Murphy as the story proceeds.

Also Read | Samira Build In League Of Legends: Create The Best Character Build For Samira

Julianna Margulies as Maureen Epps

Julianna Margulies plays the role of Sean’s crew member, Maureen Epps. She too joins forces with Sean to salvage and get the ship to themselves. However, several tragedies befall her during the time they set out to salvage the ship. Julianna Margulies was praised for her role in the film and garnered tremendous reviews from fans for her performance.

Also Read | Jack Reacher Remake On Amazon: See Cast, Plot And Other Details

Ron Eldard as Dodge

Ron Eldard plays the role of another crew member from Sean’s squad named Dodge. Despite his limited appearance in the film, he was prised for the role he portrayed. The actor in the past has worked in several horror films. Therefore, Ron Eldard seemed natural for Ghost Ship and won the praise of the audiences.

Also Read | 'The Boys' Character Grace Mallory Has Been Popular Among Fans, Here's All About Her

Desmond Harrington as Jack Ferriman

One of the most pivotal and shocking characters from the film Ghost Ship was Jack Ferriman. It was his idea that the crew capture the floating vessel they spot in the middle of the sea. He also holds some dark secrets within him which get revealed later on, instrumental in a huge twist in the movie. The major reveal came as a shock to the audience watching the film.

Isaiah Washington as Greer

Isaiah plays the role of Greer. He becomes the first victim of the ship's atrocity. However, he is not directly hunted down by the spirits or the demons. He has an encounter with Francesca who tries to kill him. His role in the film is pivotal as it is after his death the rest of the crew begin to really understand what’s happening in the ship.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.