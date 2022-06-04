When Angelina Jolie Was 'smitten' By Johnny Depp After His Film 'Edward Scissorhands'

While Johnny Depp has enjoyed massive fandom during his stint in the entertainment industry, superstar Angelina Jolie was also smitten by the Pirates Of The Caribbean star at one point. According to Jolie's memoir, Angelina: An Unauthorised Biography, the actor's keen interest in knives and death made her gush over Depp's role in Edward Scissorhands.

The 1990 American fantasy romance film starred Depp as the eponymous artificial humanoid who had scissor blades instead of hands. Also starring Depp's former love interest Winona Ryder as the female lead, the film was a commercial success, minting four times over its budget.

When Angelina Jolie revealed she was 'smitten' by Johnny Depp

Jolie's memoir claimed, "Angie dressed like a punk and identified with outsiders like the hero of Edward Scissorhands, the cult movie released in December 1990 that was a must-see for every goth worth her black mascara." It further added, "Angie was smitten with actor Johnny Depp, who played Edward, an isolated figure with scissors for hands. The movie’s themes of alienation and self-discovery spoke to the angst-ridden Angie."

In an earlier interview, Jolie, who has starred alongside Depp in The Tourist, called him the 'coolest thing for years'. Talking to the Japan Times, she said, "I’ve thought he was the coolest thing for years. I practically grew up with him, and had such a crush on him in Edward Scissorhands,” she had said. During their film's promotions, Depp had also referred to Jolie as 'a walking poem'. He mentioned that the 'perfect beauty' is a perfect amalgamation of 'smart, clever and funny'.

Depp first tied the knot with makeup artist Lori Anne Allison in 1983, only to part ways two years later. He later married Amber Heard in February 2015, with the latter filing for divorce the next year. Meanwhile, Jolie and actor Brad Pitt were married for two years, post which they filed for divorce in 2016.

Johnny Depp also claimed victory in the highly publicised defamation trial against Amber Heard. A 2018 Washington Post op-ed was at the centre of the trial, wherein Heard indirectly claimed she was abused by Depp in their marriage. Depp was awarded $15 million in damages, however, the amount was later reduced to $10.35 million.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JOHNNYDEPPLOVEEEE)