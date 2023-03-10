When Deepika Padukone Made Heads Turn At The Oscars After Party

Deepika Padukone has been making headlines ever since she was announced to be one of the presenters at Oscars 2023. However, this is not the first time she will be representing India at the Oscars. The Piku actress previously attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in 2017. Even though she could not participate in the main awards ceremony, she graced the after party in a Monique Lhuillier gown that caught the eyeballs.

Deepika Padukone at the Oscars 2023

This time, Deepika Padukone has made it to the list of presenters at the 95th Academy Awards. This will be the first time Deepika will be seen at the Oscars red carpet, and later, will also appear on the stage. Being the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, it is being speculated that the actress might don a Louis Vuitton outfit on the big Day.

Oscars 2023: When to watch?

The 95th Academy Awards is scheduled to be held on March 13 (IST), Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the award ceremony this year.

India at Oscars 2023

This is a big year for India at the Academy Awards. Apart from Deepika Padukone presenting the awards, India is in the race with three nominations. RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated under The Best Original Song category. All That Breathes has been nominated under The Best Documentary Feature category and The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated for the Best Documentary Short Film.

Other Indian Presenters at the Oscars

Though Deepika Padukone made the country proud by making it to the list of presenters at Oscars 2023, the Academy Awards stage has seen Indians presenting before as well. In 1980, Persis Khambatta presented the Oscar for the Best Documentary (Feature) that year. In 2016, Priyanka Chopra became the second Indian to present the Oscar award. The Don actress presented the award for Best Film Editting alongside Liev Schreiber.