When Dwayne Johnson Shared Film Trailers On His Channel: From 'Jumanji' To 'Jungle Cruise'

It seems like Dwayne Johnson aka the Rock is the current ‘King Midas’ of Hollywood, as the actor has delivered nearly six blockbuster films in a row. Dwayne Johnson, who last graced the big screen with Jumanji: The Next Level along with Kevin Hart, also enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, as the actor keeps his fans updated with work announcements and BTS pictures. To do the same, the actor has also initiated his own YouTube channel, and here are a few times when he shared his films’ trailer on YouTube. Read details.

Times when Dwayne Johnson shared trailers of films

Dwayne Johnson took to his YouTube channel to share the trailer of his much-acclaimed film, Jumanji. The video went on to become the second most-viewed video on Dwayne Johnson’s YouTube channel. Jumanji: The Next Level starts with a scene where Spencer ends up back in the game and the rest of the original high school crew decide to head back into the game to get him out and what follows is a laughter-filled animal adventure. Crossing the 32-million-mark on YouTube, the trailer of Jumanji: The Next Level has more than 9.80K likes. Take a look at the video:

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba in the leading role, Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw follows the story of Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw, who form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. The trailer is the third most-viewed video on Dwayne Johnson’s YouTube channel. Helmed by David Leitch, Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw has crossed more than 25 million views on YouTube and been liked by nearly 7 lakh people. Take a look:

Dwayne Johnson shared the trailer video of his much-anticipated film, Jungle Cruise, which is based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travellers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the leading roles, the trailer of Jungle Cruise has crossed more than 4.7 million views on YouTube. The film is helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

