Dwayne Johnson's Athleisure Looks To Style Your Workout Attire 'The Rock' Way

Dwayne Johnson, also known by this ring name The Rock, has been a professional wrestler for eight years before he began his acting career. He made his Hollywood debut by essaying the role of The Scorpion King in the 2011 movie The Mummy Returns and since then he has featured in several hit movies like Jumanji: The next level, Fast and Furious 6 and more. The Rock is an active social media user.

He knows aptly how to stay connected with his fans using social media platforms. Dwayne Johnson enjoys a humungous 183M fan following on Instagram. The actor uses his Instagram page to motivate fans towards fitness. Not only that but his athleisure wear has made headlines several times. From tanks to hoodies, Dwayne Johnson has donned it all. We have compiled a few Dwayne Johnson looks for fans to take cues from for during work out sessions. Check out his looks here:

This after work out video features Dwayne Johnson donning a printed tank t-shirt. The t-shirt features “Warrior Mana” imprinted on it with a tiny graphic of bull. Dwayne Johnson paired his tank t-shirt with sweatpants. This comfortable ensemble is a perfect athleisure for workouts as it gives one enough space to breathe.

ALSO READ| Dwayne Johnson 'very Proud' Of Daughter As She Wants To 'blaze Her Own Path' In WWE

This Iron Paradise video sees Dwayne Johnson motivating fans towards fitness. He opted for a full sleeve t-shirt to carry out this workout video. The full sleeves t-shirt features a huge graphic imprinted on it. The t-shirt also has an American flag on one of his sleeves. This outfit of Dwayne Johnson is paired over comfy sweatpants.

ALSO READ| Watch Dwayne Johnson's Most-viewed Videos On His YouTube Channel 'The Rock'

Here, Dwayne Johnson can be seen donning a Maroon tank t-shirt. The t-shirt features a white border all around the corners. Dwayne Johnson’s t-shirt has Iron Paradise printed in bold on it. The comfy outfit can be worn while working out or even for a casual outing.

ALSO READ| Dwayne Johnson's Workout Videos From His Iron Paradise Will Give You Major Fitness Goals

In this video, Dwayne Johnson can be seen donning a black hoodie. The black hoodie has a huge bull graphic imprinted on it. The hoodie is paired with black sweatpants and white shoes. Have a look at this Dwayne Johnson outfit here:

ALSO READ| What Happened To Shad Gaspard? Dwayne Johnson, Goldberg, Mick Foley React To Missing News

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.