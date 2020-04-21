When Katherine Heigl Was Shunned By Hollywood Because Of Her Controversial Comments

Katherine Heigl was one of the highest-paid actors of Hollywood who featured in many movies and also won an award for her role in the TV show, Grey’s Anatomy. However as time passed by, she got involved in various controversies that affected her career. Take a look at why Hollywood turned its back on Katherine Heigl.

Times when Katherine Heigl was slammed by Hollywood

Katherine Heigl became a household name after she landed herself a role in the movie Knocked Up. Although her film was loved by all and Katherine Heigl’s role was praised, after a few days, she spoke about her role in the movie. In the interview, Katherine Heigl said she did not love the movie because the women in the movie were shown as humourless and uptight, while the men were shown as goofy and fun-loving. She added she hated her role in the movie and had a hard time shooting for it.

After her comments on the movie Knocked Up, the actor went on to do a similar role in the movie The Ugly Truth. In fact, Katherine Heigl also executively produced the movie which apparently was gender-stereotyped. Later, on a talk show, Knocked up director Judd Apatow slammed her and commented on her character in the movie The Ugly Truth asking if that uplifted women.

On the show Grey’s Anatomy, Katherine Heigl got instant popularity on her arrival. But soon after she won two Emmy’s for her character, she demeaned the writers. Reportedly, she also had issues with her salary. The creators, however, slammed her for her unkind comments and even reported that they were hurt by the comments. Later, she said she would love to go back on the show but Shonda Rhimes put her down saying they won't cast her again and added they do not have time for it.

