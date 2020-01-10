When Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Made Headlines For The Right Reasons

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are considered to be among the most popular couples of all time. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are popular for their activities and have made headlines several times because of it. Let’s take a look at the times when the couple made headlines for the right reasons.

The Royal Wedding

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was held on May 19, 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. The groom Prince Harry is a member of the British royal family. And the bride, Meghan Markle, is an American and has previously worked as an actress.

Christmas break in Canada

The Sussex holiday was confirmed by the palace. A royal spokesperson confirmed that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie were spending family time together in Canada. The beautiful royal family stands by each other at all times. However, it was previously speculated that the family was taking time off in the United States.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an inspiring quote

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a moment out of their six-week break from royal duties and shared an inspiring Monday quote. They shared this with over 10 million of their followers. They posted a picture in the navy and white style format. They also chose a line from inspirational author Anthony J. D'Angelo which read: 'Without a sense of caring, there can be no sense of community'.

When their son Archie was born

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on 6 May, last year. Archie is a great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II. He is seventh in the line of succession to the British throne.

When she planned to sue a news portal for breaching privacy

The Duchess of Sussex also announced plans to sue The Mail on Sunday after it published excerpts from a private letter she wrote to her father. Documents showed newly revealed claims from the duchess, which said that the Mail on Sunday lied about publishing a full letter Meghan wrote to her father. This news received widespread attention from fans.

