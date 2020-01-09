Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Wish Kate Middleton On Her 38th Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had earlier announced their intention to step back as the senior members of the Royal Family. This came as a surprise to many of their followers as they were quite startled by this decision. However, recently the two kept up the tradition of commenting through their Sussex Royal Instagram handle, to wish Kate Middleton on her birthday.

The Kensington Palace Instagram account shared a new photograph of the Duchess of Cambridge on this joyous occasion. Meghan and Harry both commented on the picture leaving a rather personal message for the Duchess.

This was the first visible activity by the two since they made their announcement regarding their Royal roles.

Kate and Prince William thanked fans for their good wishes and showed their gratitude towards them. The last time Meghan and Kate were seen together was the Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Final. The two were seen to be extremely friendly with each other, and thus debunked a few rumours created by tabloids.

Kate was extremely supportive of Meghan throughout her pregnancy with Archie, according to a news portal. The same source also mentioned that motherhood has bought them a lot closer and that they enjoy seeing each other.

On January 9, Kate Middleton turns 38 and will be celebrating with her husband Prince William and their three kids George, Charlotte and Louis.

