When Marilyn Monroe Met Queen Elizabeth For The First Time For A Film's Premiere

Apart from being remembered as a successful actor, Marilyn Monroe is also considered as a pioneer of fashion by fans even today. As the world celebrated the late actor’s 90th birth anniversary recently, another icon celebrated the same milestone this year. Queen Elizabeth, who is the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the British empire, celebrated her 90th birthday early this year. Recently a video went viral in which, Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth met for the first time. Here are all the details.

Marilyn Monroe greets Queen Elizabeth

Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth were born in the same year but lived worlds apart. Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth met for the first time at the premiere of The Battle of the River Plate in London’s Leicester Square on October 29, 1956. Marilyn Monroe accompanied her then-husband, Arthur Miller, who was an American playwright and essayist. In the viral video, Marilyn Monroe was seen waiting in queue to shake hands with Queen Elizabeth, who had ascended the throne four years after the death of her father George VI. While Marilyn Monroe donned a sleek silk gown and gloves, Queen Elizabeth chose an off-shoulder black dress teamed with a Grand Duchess Vladimir tiara. When the video was captured, Queen Elizabeth and Marilyn Monroe were just 30 years old. Six years later, Marilyn Monroe passed away at the age of 36. Take a look at the picture:

The Battle of the River Plate

Starring Peter Finch, Bernard Lee and Anthony Quayle, The Battle of the River Plate tells the story of an old-school naval encounter between battleships. The first half depicts the showdown between England and Germany in the South Atlantic, and the second half shows a tense diplomatic game in the neutral country of Uruguay. Directed by Emeric Pressburger, The Battle of the River Plate released in 1956.

