Queen Elizabeth Lauds Heroic Bystanders Of The London Bridge Attack

Queen Elizabeth and UK officials have praised bystanders who displayed their heroism and protected the people during the London Bridge attack on November 29. Various bystanders were reported to have used whatever they had on hand from a fire extinguisher to a narwhal tusk to deter the attacker who was stabbing people.

Queen Elizabeth praised the bystanders

Several videos show a group of bystanders using the fire extinguisher at the attacker who was carrying a knife and was wearing a hoax suicide vest. Later the police officers shot and killed the man named Usman Khan who was a convicted ISIS terrorist. Queen Elizabeth II in an official statement extended her condolences to the families of the victims and praising those who intervened. She said, "I express my enduring thanks to the police and emergency services, as well as the brave individuals who put their own lives at risk to selflessly help and protect others."

Several video clips shared in social media show members of the public being overwhelmed by the knife-wielding terrorist with police pulling a man in jeans away from the suspect just before firing. There is also another footage in which a person is seen spraying the attacker with a fire extinguisher while another attacks him with a large white pole, later confirmed by a Twitter user and witness as a 'Narwhal Tusk' he got from the wall at Fishmongers' Hall. As per reports, the man who used the Tusk happens to be a Polish chef at the hall who ran towards the terrorist with the sea creature’s tusk after the terrorist threatened to set off an explosive. The tusk is worth several thousand pounds and were once highly sought-after objects by Europeans, who considered the animal a "sea unicorn". Queen Elizabeth I is said to have spent £10,000 on a narwhal Tusk in the 18th century.

