When Miley Cyrus Was Involved In Controversies; See Full Details

Miley Cyrus has been a part of numerous controversies since childhood. From being one of the biggest teen stars to getting involved in various scandals, she has been through it all. We have compiled some of the pop singer’s controversial moments that you must check out right away. Read on.

Miley Cyrus's controversial moments

When Miley Cyrus was barely 15 years old, someone hacked the actor’s Gmail and MySpace passwords. The hacker also released the star’s pictures with and for her former boyfriend Thomas Sturges. Besides the singer’s bra flashes, most of the photos included the duo snuggling on the couch, according to reports. This marked the transformation in Cyrus’s image.

Reportedly, Miley Cyrus’s photoshoot with Annie Leibovitz tarnished her image. In the cover image of a leading magazine, the pop singer appeared shirtless, while holding a satin sheet as her bare back was exposed. Although they defended the picture by calling it artistic, Leibovitz and Cyrus apologised for the provocative picture.

Right after her leaked photos made rounds, Miley Cyrus’s more intimate pictures surfaced on the internet. As per reports, her selfies featuring bikini and midriff were intended for her then-boyfriend Nick Jonas. During that time, the duo talked openly about abstaining from physical intimacy until marriage.

Miley Cyrus is also accused of cyberbullying Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, who was new on Disney in 2008. She fuelled the rumours by posting a video on her YouTube with Mandy Jiroux and made fun of the newcomers. However, they took the video down later on and apologised for their actions.

Miley Cyrus also mocked Asians by stretching their eyes in a group picture. She was accused of racism, for which she refused to apologise earlier. She dismissed them by saying that they were making goofy faces. However, later on, Cyrus issued a second apology revealing that she learned a valuable lesson from the experience when the first apology was rejected.

Before releasing her third album Can’t Be Tamed, Miley Cyrus made a bold statement. At an awards function, her provocative moves caused a huge debate about how appropriate her performance was. However, during that time, Disney refused to comment on the situation, as per reports.

Cyrus’s third album showcased her new and unapologetic attitude. After celebrating her eighteenth birthday, she was filmed while taking a bong. The video was leaked by someone who stole the clip from her friend’s camera.

Miley Cyrus chopped her long hair and dyed them blonde. Besides opting for a pixie cut, she changed her style and twisted her music by adding hip hop into her sound. She stunned everyone on a music awards event by stripping down her skin-baring dress.

Miley Cyrus was nominated for Video of the Year at VMAs. The pop singer planned to utilize the platform for good and let Jesse Helt accept the award on her behalf, who was a homeless young man. When Helt described his poverty at the podium, Cyrus cried in the audience. However, this act backfired when his criminal activities came to light. Jesse Helt was arrested in 2010 for a series of violations.

