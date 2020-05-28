Miley Cyrus' Old Hits That Are Still A Banger To Her: From 'See You Again' To '7 Things'

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus has been a public figure ever since she was a child and starred in the hit American teen sitcom Hannah Montana at the age of 11. After starting her career as a teen artist, Cyrus evolved to become an eminent American singer and songwriter. Recently, the Wrecking Ball singer featured on a popular talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wherein she answered a bunch of questions asked by her fans on Twitter.

In her interview with Jimmy Fallon, one of her fans asked her about her favourite old song and asked her if those songs mean as much to her as they did when she was younger. However, Miley had a list of her own songs in her mind that she still relates to and loves listening to. Therefore, here is a list of Miley Cyrus' songs from back in the days which are her favourites till date:

Also Read | Fun Miley Cyrus GIFs That You Would Like To Share With Your Friends

1) Can't Be Tamed

Can't Be Tamed is one of Miley Cyrus' most favourite songs, admitted the pop-sensation herself because she feels it was her way of letting the world know that she cannot be tamed. The song is the title track of her third studio album by the same name. The music video of the song was released a decade ago, on May 6, 2010, and soon became a chartbuster with over a whopping 195 million views.

2) 7 Things

'7 Things' is one of the songs from her first studio album titled Breakout, which released in 2008. Alongside Miley Cyrus, the song was co-written by Antonina Armato and Time James. This song was one of the stepping stones of her career that majorly contributed to her illustrious career as an artist.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Celebrates 3rd Anniversary Of 'Malibu', A Tribute To Ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth

3) See You Again

See You Again is the debut single of Miley Cyrus which was released on December 29, 2007, and the first single from her soundtrack album, Meet Miley Cyrus. Later, a remix version of the song by Rock Mafia was one of the additions to her album Breakout. the pop-rock number contains influences from various musical genres, like electronic music.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Directs BF Cody Simpson's 'Captain's Dance With The Devil' Music Video: Watch

4) Who Owns My Heart

Who Owns My Heart is a song from Miley Cyrus' third studio album, Can't Be Tamed which released in 2010. Miley has co-written this song with Antonina Armato, Tim James, and Devrim Karaoglu, while it is produced by Armato and James. The music video of the song released in October 2010 has over 163 million views on it.

Also Read | Noah Cyrus Opens Up On Struggles Of Living In Miley Cyrus' Shadow In New Song Young & Sad

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.