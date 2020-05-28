Miley Cyrus' 5 Bold And Easy Makeup Looks To Try At Home In Quarantine

Miley Cyrus has already announced her new album last year and is all set to blow the minds of her fans with some great songs. Just like her, it looks like Miley Cyrus' new music is going to get bolder. She's sharing a lot of teasers of her music on her Instagram account and is also sharing her looks from the music videos. Along with her looks and her outfits, her makeup too seems to have gotten bolder. Here are 5 eye-makeup looks to try at home, inspired by Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus eye makeup which you can try amid self-quarantine

Mascara look!

Miley Cyrus has naturally blue eyes and mostly the singer opts for a minimal makeup look on her eyes. This look of Miley Cyrus can be easily recreated. She chose a bright red lipstick and for the eyes, Miley Cyrus applied a lot of voluminous mascara, making them pop out. For the eye shadow, she went for the one that suited her skin tone.

Winged eyeliner look

Another look of Miley Cyrus that you could recreate during the quarantine. All you need to recreate this look is a good mascara that will help you add volume to your lashes. Miley Cyrus used a shining gold eye shadow for her eyelids and completed her look with a winged eyeliner.

Smokey eye look

Miley Cyrus' smokey eye look can also be recreated easily. Miley Cyrus used a lot of mascara making her eyelashes look voluminous. She then opted for winged eyeliner, extending it a bit outside her eyes. To make her eyes stand out, from her entire look, she opted for a light makeup look.

No-Makeup look

Miley Cyrus' no-makeup look is the easiest to copy and try at home. Miley Cyrus has used a lash extension as seen in the picture. She opted for a light eye shadow and used them on her eyelids. To complete her look, she wore a light pink lipstick, that matched the colour of her hair.

Pop-colour look

One of Miley Cyrus' best eye-makeup look to copy is her pop colour look. Miley Cyrus coloured her eyes in all the shades possible that made her look bold. To recreate this look, you need the colours green, yellow and purple. Miley Cyrus used the colour purple under her eye and used the green and yellow eye shadow over her eyes. Miley Cyrus shaped her eyes using these colours in the most beautiful way possible and used mascara too.

