Leonardo DiCaprio And Pitt's 'OUATIH' Characters Were Inspired By These Real People

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt's movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood created a lot of buzz around its release and fans were early waiting for the Quentin Tarantino film to hit the screen. However, many may not know that the real inspiration for the film were Hollywood stuntmen seen by Tarantino daily on the sets. Looking at the strange yet connecting pair of the actor-stuntman duo, Tarantino got the inspiration for his film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Listed below is the throwback moment to when Tarantino revealed the inspiration behind Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt's characters in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The inspiration behind Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt's characters

Tarantino opened up about the film to a media portal before its release and spoke about his two protagonists, Rick and Cliff. Talking about Rick Dalton's character, Quentin Tarantino explained how Rick appears as the character Jake on a show titled, Bounty Law. It was a popular show that released the same time as Steve McQueen's show, Wanted Dead or Alive.

The director-writer went on to describe the appearance of his characters and also spoke of how Jake and McQueen were up against each other on television. Tarantino explained how Leonardo playing Jake faced neck-to-neck popularity with McQueen as they both tried to transition from television to films. Things went south when McQueen started to gain popularity in the cinema while Jake remained average. Later, things went ugly when McQueen went back to finish his last season and was a mega movie star by then whereas Rick who was playing Jake was unable to achieve much.

For Brad Pitt's character, Tarantino revealed how both he and Pitt thought of Tom Laughlin as an inspiration. Tom Laughlin was the star of all four Billy Jack films. Quentin also explained how Brad Pitt came over to his place and the two watched the Billy Jack DVD and instantly they thought of Tom to be the inspiration for Brad's character, Cliff Booth.

The film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has won several awards and accolades. The actors too received much praise and appreciation for their performances. The film is rated at a decent 7.7 on IMDb and tells the story of Rick Dalton, an average Hollywood actor, and Cliff Booth, his stunt double. The two battle to find fame and success in the 1960's Los Angeles. The film also takes interesting turns when Rick's neighbor happens to be Sharon Tate along with her husband Roman Polanski.

