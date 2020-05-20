Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Revenant' Has Mistakes That You Didn't Notice; Read Here

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood with a massive fan following. DiCaprio has featured in some of the most iconic movies like Titanic over the past two decades, bagging him six Oscar nominations and one win. He has never failed to amaze the audience, be it with his acting chops, fashion sense, or humanitarian work.

Some of the most unforgettable movies of Leonardo DiCaprio include J Edgar, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Great Gatsby, The Revenant, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, The Aviator, Blood Diamond, Inception, Romeo + Juliet, Titanic, The Departed, Revolutionary Road, Catch Me If You Can, Django Unchained, and many more. His performance in The Revenant bagged him the Best Actor Oscar award.

The film is known for its storyline and stunning destinations. However, it also has some mistakes that viewers found hard to believe. Read on to know details on the same story:

Leonardo DiCaprio's The Revenant: Movie mistakes

Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Hugh Glass, and other clans are staying with him in the wild forest. There is one scene where the entire forest place has caught fire and people are fighting battles. But viewers also noticed that that are vultures circling the spot high up in the air, viewers found that scene to be a mistake as animals and birds are known to understand about such calamities way before they happen and the vulture will not be in a place that has caught fire.

There is yet another scene showcased in the wild forest. A man fights in the forest with a bear and manages to even win the fight with the bear. Fans found the man surviving the bear attack to be extremely dramatic and later he even survives when the huge bear falls on him.

The movie got released in the year 2015. Leonardo Dicaprio essayed the role of Hugh Glass in The Revenant. The movie has 78% on Rotten Tomatoes and also higher ratings on IMDb. The movie is directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and produced by Arnon Milchan, Steve Golin, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Mary Parent, Keith Redmon, and James W. Skotchdopole.

The 2015 drama film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, and Will Poulter in prominent roles. Check out the trailer of the movie:

