Where Is David Packouz, The Arms Dealer From The Film War Dogs, Now?

Efraim Diveroli and David Packouz became well-known public figures when Todd Phillips made a film called War Dogs' based on their real-life story. Efraim and David became real war dogs when they landed a 300 million contract with the US Government to get weapons into Afganistan in 2007, making them incredibly rich at a young age.

Where is David Packouz Now?

Packouz was initially recruited by Diveroli to join his business as a partner, but their operation fell apart and they were punished by the government for fraud. So what does David Packouz do now? David changed the direction of his life and became a successful musician. As per David's Twitter page, he owns his own music company called BeatBuddy where he sells a wide assortment of musical instruments. Packouz still lives in Florida where the whole arms deal went down. As of now, Packouz is happily married. David Packouz's wife is Amabelle Jane and the couple has a daughter together. David often posts photos of his daughter on his Instagram.

David Packouz's Net Worth

As reported by wealthy gorilla website, in 2021, David Packouz's net worth is estimated to be 2.9 million dollars. He earned a large amount of money working with Efraim Divaroli and his company. The majority of his income these days comes from his music business. Packouz even acted as a consultant on the film War Dogs. He gave the writers information about the whole incidence with the government and weapons dealing. He met with the producers and actors, visited the set of the film and even came to attend the premiere of the film.

Did David Packouz Go to Jail?

No, David Packouz was not jailed for his involvement with Efraim Divaroli. Divaroli was the owner and the main culprit behind the multi-million dollar fraud. Packouz was punished with seven months of house arrest by the courts for his part in the fraud. David has since then turned his life around and is an upstanding citizen. If you want to know more about David and Efraim's story you can watch the film War Dogs. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

