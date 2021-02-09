War Dogs is one of the most popular dark comedies by Todd Phillips. The 2016 movie featured Jonah Hill, Miles Teller, Ana de Armas, and Bradley Cooper in the lead roles and was a hit at the box office. The plot of the film revolves around the two arms dealers Efraim Diveroli and David Packouz who get a US Army contract to supply ammunition for the Afghan National Army worth approximately $300 million. The movie shows how their lives turn upside down in their arms dealing. A lot of people are still confused about the War Dogs ending and have been curious to know what happened at the end of War Dogs? For all the people who are wondering about the movie’s ending, here is War Dogs ending explained.

What happened at the end of War Dogs?

At the War Dogs ending, Efraim is sentenced to four years in prison for his numerous crimes and David gets seven months house arrest for cooperating. Months later, Henry apologises to David after meeting him. Henry apologises for abducting him in Albania and causing troubles. Henry also thanks to David for not giving his name to the FBI. During their conversation, David asks Henry about their meeting and was it a coincidence or not. He also asks about the driver Bashkim’s fate. Henry avoids both the questions and instead offers him a briefcase full of money in exchange for “No more questions” The movie ends on this note and the viewers are left wondering about David’s choice. It is not clear if he takes up the money or not.

War Dogs ending explained

The scene at the ending imbibes that David is the main protagonist of the movie. It also gives fans a glimpse of David’s moral compass and leaves them wondering. The ending can also be considered as a way to give the viewers a real feel about how David must be feeling at that moment. During the movie, David disagrees with Efraim on multiple occasions and is also reluctant to join him in his choices. It appears like he faces a similar dilemma in the last scene.

Did War Dogs really happen? What is Efraim Diveroli doing now?

War Dogs tells the real story of the two arms dealers Efraim Diveroli and David Packouz. The movie is a highly fictionalised version but the core of it is the real story. According to a 2016 report by Bustle.com, Efraim Diveroli had been urging his followers on social media not to see the movie and instead read his memoir Once a Gun Runner. Apart from his book, he had also started a media company named Incarcerated Entertainment.

