'Firefly Lane' Ending Explained: Whose Funeral Is Attended By Tully?

Streaming giant Netflix recently released a new drama series titled as Firefly Lane. The series is based on the best-selling novel series authored by Kristen Hannah. The series has 10 episodes and swings between the 90’s era to the early 2000s. The ending of Firefly Lane left some unanswered questions in the minds of the audience. For those who want the Firefly Lane ending explained, read on (Spoiler inside...).

Also read | Golden Globe Nominations 2021: List Of The Biggest Snubs And Surprises

Also read | Golden Globes 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen Ties Record For Most Nominations In Single Year

Firefly Lane ending explained

What happens at the end of Firefly Lane?

The plot of this drama revolves around two best friends who are the polar opposite of each other in terms of behaviour. Kate Mularkey is shy and nerdy while Tully Hart is outgoing and an extrovert. How they grow through the different phases of life and stick to each other’s sides is an emotional journey to witness. But every friendship has to take the test of time to if it can survive. Something along the same lines happens with Kate and Tully as well. Some questions like does Kate die and did Jonny die in Iraq were left unanswered. Read on to know.

Does Kate die in Firefly Lane?

The setting of a funeral is shown in the last episode of Firefly Lane making viewers think that it is Kate who has passed away. But as the episode progresses, it is shown that Kate is alive and attending the funeral with her daughter Marah. Tully also makes her presence felt at the funeral. It is later revealed that it is Kate’s father who has passed away. However, in the books, Kate does die, and her teenage daughter is raised by Tully, who is her Godmother. The sequel is expected to be based on this.

Kate and Jonny also rekindle their relationship after filing for a divorce. Jonny also goes to Iraq to continue his passion of being a war correspondent. But the episode portrays a landmine going off and Jonny lying unconscious at some distance.

Will there be a season 2 of Firefly Lane?

According to a report by Screenrant, Netflix has not officially picked up the series for a renewal. But the fans of the show can expect an announcement by the end of 2021. The first season has been left on a cliffhanger, and the viewers need answers to some crucial questions.

Also read | Dita Von Teese Breaks Her Silence On Abuse Allegations Against Ex-husband Marilyn Manson

Also read | Marilyn Manson's Home Sees The Presence Of LAPD Vehicles After Abuse Allegations

(Image courtesy- @katherineheigl Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.