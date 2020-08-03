'Home Alone' Cast: Know What Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, And Others Are Up To Now

Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, and Catherine O'Hara in the lead, also has actors like David Ratray, Hillary Wolf, Angela Goethals, Michael C. Maronna, among others in prominent roles. Home Alone's plot revolves around a teenage child, who fights against a group of burglars who pose a threat to him and the people he loves.

The film was first released in 1990, and the film's success forced the makers to develop it into a franchise. Although Macaulay and other lead characters from the first part were not a part of consecutive films, however, they all have a lasting impression in the minds of the moviegoers. Here's what Home Alone cast is up to these days.

Also Read | Amanda Nunes Claims Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Is Reason Behind Her Move To The US

Home Alone cast now

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin, who gained popularity playing the central character in three films of the Home Alone franchise, is presently busy with multiple acting projects. Macaulay Culkin was last seen playing a pivotal role in Jordan Weiss' Dollface (2019). Besides acting, Macaulay Culkin also has a comedy website and podcast called Bunny Ears.

On the work front, Macaulay Culkin now is a part of horror series American Horror Story's tenth season. He will reportedly play an important character in the horror series is what media reports state.

Thanks to my new pal @AndyRichter for doing the #bunnyearspodcast this week!



You can listen to it right now: https://t.co/fFVR4hOdvU pic.twitter.com/Rb3jeti5n2 — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) September 18, 2019

Joe Pesci

Joe Pesci, who played the role of a burglar in the comedy, garnered praise for his portrayal in the film. Reportedly, his character in Home Alone franchise was compared to American animated series' Looney Tunes character Yosemite Sam. Pesci who featured in an array of Hollywood movies announced his retirement in 1999.

He took a hiatus from acting to pursue his inclination towards music. However, the Home Alone actor returned to films with Taylor Hackford's Love Ranch (2010). Joe Pesci was last seen in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman alongside Robert De Niro and Al Pachino. Pesci won many accolades for his portrayal in the Netflix Original film.

Also Read | 'Home Alone' To 'Apprentice', Here Are POTUS Donald Trump's Various Movie & TV Appearances

Daniel Stern

Daniel Stern, who played the role of a burglar in the Home Alone franchise is presently on an acting break. The Home Alone star was last seen in James vs. His Future Self. The movie, starring Jonas Chernick, Daniel Stern, and Cleopatra Coleman in the lead, received a positive response from the critics and the audience alike.

Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara, who played the role of Kate, Macaulay Culkin's character's mother, recently got nominated for Emmy Awards. She is nominated for her show- Schitt's Creek. On the work front, Catherine O'Hara has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She has David Silverman's animation film Extinction in the pipeline.

Also Read | Kesha Pays Tribute To Macaulay Culkin By Sharing A New Lockdown Track Titled 'Home Alone’

John Heard

John Heard, who essayed the role of Peter, Macaulay Culkin's father in the film, was last seen in Brian Metcalf's Living Among Us (2018). John died of a heart attack in July 2017. He was 71 years of age. John's body was reportedly found by his staff at a hotel in California.

Also Read | 'Friends' Fans Spot Unique Connection Between The Sitcom And 'Home Alone'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.