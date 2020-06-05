Amanda Nunes Claims Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Is Reason Behind Her Move To The US

Amanda Nunes is all set to headline UFC 250 at Las Vegas against a promising contender, Felicia Spencer. The two-division UFC champion stated that Las Vegas always brings her luck and she believes it will be the same this time, as Amanda Nunes appeared to be confident about her upcoming bout. Amanda Nunes has already made a reputation for herself as one of the greatest female brawlers of all time with victories over Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Valentina Shevchenko, and Cris Cyborg, among others. There’s little doubt that Amanda Nunes is currently a global superstar, but not a lot of fans know that the Brazilian ‘Lioness’ decided to move to the US due to the movie ‘Home Alone’. Amanda Nunes claims she is a huge fan of the series and its lead, Macaulay Culkin, and revealed that she decided to move to the United States after watching Home Alone (1991).

Also Read | After Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal Slams UFC Officials For Failing To Set Up A Fight For Him

UFC champion Amanda Nunes credits her move to the US to ‘Home Alone’ and Macaulay Culkin

Amanda Nunes admitted in an interview that she loves to watch ‘Home Alone’ in her free time and the sole reason behind her move to the US was the lead in the movie, Macaulay Culkin. Amanda Nunes claimed that whenever she gets free time from her strict routine, she cheers herself up by watching ‘Home Alone’ and also stated that she is a huge fan of the film’s star, Macaulay Culkin. The Sun reported that Amanda Nunes revealed she has visited each and every location that has been featured in ‘Home Alone’.

Also Read | Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer live: Who Is Amanda Nunes’ Fiancee Nina Ansaroff? Nunes, Ansaroff's Relationship And Pregnancy

UFC: Amanda Nunes' UFC career so far

In her nine-year-long UFC career, Amanda Nunes has lost just twice against Alexis Davis and Cat Zingano in 2011 and 2014 respectively. Since her defeat to Cat Zingano, Amanda Nunes has been undefeated in the UFC, donning two different weight-class titles and notching victories over Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, Holly Holm, and Cris Cyborg among others. In her next fight, she will defend the featherweight title against Felicia Spencer at the main event of UFC 250.

Also Read | Kesha Pays Tribute To Macaulay Culkin By Sharing A New Lockdown Track Titled 'Home Alone’

Also Read | Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer live: Dana White Reveals Full Fight Card For UFC 250 With Amanda Nunes Headlining The Event

Image courtesy: UFC & IMDb