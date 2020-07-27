'Friends' Fans Spot Unique Connection Between The Sitcom And 'Home Alone'

Fans of the popular American sitcom Friends have spotted a huge connection between the show and Home Alone. The video of the connection has been uploaded on Youtube and it has since then gained massive attention. Monica and Chandler buy a house in the suburbs as the season ends. Kevin McAllister’s house too is in the suburbs and thus fans have spotted similarities between the two houses that make it look like one. Thus fans have now implied that Chandler and Monica as a couple brought the McAllister house from Home Alone.

Did Monica and Chandler buy Kevin McAllister's house from Home Alone?

Both Home Alone and Friends have different timelines yet the possibility of the house being the same exists and has been pointed out by fans over the internet. A short video of over a minute points out various Easter eggs from the film and series. Primarily the video has been based on the assumption that the Friends episode aired during 2004 while Home Alone was released in 1990. Therefore, the video points out that there could be a possibility that the makers used some stock footage from the Home Alone film for the exterior environment of the house Monica and Chandler eventually buy. The video posted by the fans also puts out an assumption wherein the view from inside the house is similar to that from the Kevin McAllister house in Home Alone. The video clearly depicts this by pausing and comparing both scenes from the film and the series.

The video also points out at a certain blue house which is clearly visible as Joey walks around. The camera pans in and out quickly. However, on detailed inspection, one can clearly make out that the house outside Monica and Chandlers home is similar to the one as seen in Home Alone, from that same spot. Another striking similarity between the two houses the video points out is the Murphy house being the same in both the series and the film. During one of the sequences in the film, viewers clearly catch a glimpse of the Murphy house in Home Alone. The same Murphy house with the car shed can be clearly seen in the Friends episode as well. The same sequence when Joey walks by the Murphy house shed can be visible along with the house itself. Thus the makers of the video implied that there could be a huge possibility that Chandler and Monica fictionally purchased Kevin McAllister’s house from Home Alone.

