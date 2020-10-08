Where Is 'Pale Rider' Filmed? Know About The Locations Of Clint Eastwood's Western Film

Pale Rider is a Western film released in 1985. It was directed and produced by Clint Eastwood, who played the lead character of the Preacher in the film. The movie received several acclaims from critics as well as the audiences, who were also mesmerized with its stunning locations. Here is more information about the film's location in case you are wondering where is pale rider filmed?

Where is 'Pale Rider' filmed?

Pale Rider is set outside the snowy mountain town of Lahood in California. The movie was indeed filmed in California, the United States of America. It was extensively shot around Sawtooth National Recreation Area, just north of Sun Valley in late 1984 and in central Idaho.

The location has 756,000 acres of scenic mountain country which includes White Clouds Wilderness, the Sawtooth Wilderness, and the Hemingway-Boulders Wilderness. The opening scene featured the rough Sawtooth Mountains south of Stanley. Clint Eastwood’s entry scene in this scenic location caught many eyes.

Pale Rider has multiple sequences that take place near train-station. It was filmed at Railtown 1987 State Historic Park. It is situated in Tuolumne County, near Jamestown, California, USA. The place is opened for a round-trip train ride from April to October, from Monday to Thursday.

The scene where the Preacher picks up his pistol at a Wells Fargo office in established Gold Rush Town is a popular one. It was shot in real Gold Rush Town in Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson Street, Columbia. The sequence was filmed in central California, in Tuolumne County.

Pale Rider cast

The cast of Pale Rider has Michael Moriarty as Hull Barret, Carrie Snodgress as Sarah Wheeler, Richard Dysart as Coy LaHood, Chris Pine as Josh LaHood, Sydney Penny as Megan Wheeler, John Russell as Marshal Stockburn and Richard Kiel as Club. It features Dough McGrath, Chuck Lafont and Jeffrey Weissman as Spider, Eddie and Teddy Conway, with S. A. Griffin, Jack Radosta, Robert Winley, Billy Drago, Jeffrey Josephson and John Dennis Johnston as Deputy Folke, Grissom, Kobold, Mather, Sedge and Tucker, respectively. The film also features Charles Hallahan, Marvin J. McIntyre, Fran Ryan, Richard Hamilton and Terrence Evans.

Pale Rider plot

Pale Rider shows a mysterious preacher who protects a humble prospector village from a greedy mining company who aims to invade their lands. The story is penned by Michael Butler and Dennis Shryack. Clint Eastwood’s The Malpaso Company financed the projects. Warner Bros Pictures distributed the movie. Made on a budget of around $7 million, the film reportedly bought in more than $41 million at the box office. It became the highest-grossing Western of the 1980s.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports including movie-locations.com, and IMDb.

