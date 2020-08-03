'North To Alaska' Shooting Location, Filming Date And More Details About The Classic

North to Alaska is a comedic Wester/Northern movie helmed by Henry Hathaway with uncredited work by John Wayne. Released in 1960, the film stars John Wayne, Ernie Kovacs, Stewart Granger, Capucine, Fabina, Karl Swenson, John Qualen, Kathleen Freeman and Stanley Adams with others. Set during the Nome gold rush era (approximately 1899 -1909), the script of the film is based on Birthday Gift play by Ladislas Fodor, from an idea by John Kafka.

North to Alaska is written by John Lee Mahin, Martin Rackin, Claude Binyon and uncredited work by Wendell Mayer and Ben Hecht. Cinematography is done by Leon Shamroy. The movie has many splendid locations, which mesmerized many fans. Read to know where the film was shot and more.

North to Alaska shooting location

Point Mugu, California, USA, was the first location where North to Alaska began filming and features the most in the film. The beach and exterior town scenes were shot at the place. It is a cape or headland within Point Mugu State Park on the Pacific Coast in Ventura Country, situated near the city of Oxnard and the city of Port Hueneme.

John Wayne and Stewart Granger cabin scenes were filmed along steaming Hot Creek. Starting as Mammoth Creek, it is a stream in Mono Country of eastern California, in the Western United States. The place is within the Inyo National Forest. It is near Mammoth Mountain and Mt. Morrison can be seen several times in the background.

The majority of North to Alaska filming took place in California, USA. The shooting location at California includes – Big Bear Lake, Big Bear Valley, San Bernardino National Forest, Mammoth Lakes and Alabama Hills, Lone Pine. Some scenes were also shot at the Yukon, Canada. It is the smallest and westernmost place of Canada’s three territories. As per the 2016 Census, the Yukon is the least populated territory or province in Canada, with a population of 35, 874 people.

When and where did they film North to Alaska?

North to Alaska commenced shooting in May 1960. It was under the title Go North. According to reports, the production began without a completed script and the film ended up being heavily improvised. Ben Hecht, who frequently collaborated with director Henry Hathaway was called in as a script doctor. The movie concluded its shooting by August 1960. Editing by Dorothy Spencer took place in September 1960. North to Alaska was released in theatres in November 1960.

Is North to Alaska available on Netflix

Currently, North to Alaska is not available to stream on Netflix. It is also not accessible on Amazon Prime Video or Disney plus. However, North to Alaska DVD or Blu-Ray is available for rent or purchase online.

