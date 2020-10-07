Where Is Gran Torino Filmed? Know About The Locations Of This Clint Eastwood Starrer

Gran Torino (2008) is an American drama movie, directed and produced by Clint Eastwood. The movie cast Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley, Bee Vang, and Ahney Her as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Walt Kowalski, who is a recently widowed Korean War veteran, angry at the world and alienated from his family. His young neighbour, Thao Vang Lor, is pressured by his cousin into stealing Walt Kowalski’s prized 1972 Ford Gran Torino for his initiation into a gang. Walt Kowalski prevents the theft from happening and subsequently develops a relationship with the neighbour and his family. The movie received positive reviews from the critics and was a huge success at the box-office. Here is all about the filming of Gran Torino and Gran Torino filming locations. Read ahead to know more about it.

Where is Gran Torino filmed?

The original script of the movie was inspired by the Northeast community of Minneapolis, Minnesota, but the makers chose to shoot the film in Michigan, becoming one of the first productions to take advantage of the state's new law that provided lucrative incentive packages to film productions. Many scenic locations around Detroit has served as the shooting locations for Gran Torino. The interiors and exteriors of Walt Kowalski’s house were shot at the Rhode Island Street, Highland Park, Detroit. Many segments in the movie involving a church, one at the beginning of the movie and another at the end of the movie, were shot at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 15020 Hampton Road in Grosse Pointe Park, East of Highland Park. The segment where Walt Kowalski is shown chilling with his friends were shot at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard Menge Post No. 6756, 25500 Sherwood Avenue, Center Line District.

The shooting for the confrontational scene between Walt Kowalski and three thieves took place at 13140 Charlevoix Street, at Drexel Street. Walt Kowalski’s purchase of a tailor-made suit was filmed at Artona Custom Tailoring, 17834 Mack Avenue. The top-level suburb of Ballantyne Road, Grosse Pointe Shores, Detroit served as the shooting location for top-notch’s son, Mitch’s house. The climax scene between Walt Kowalski and the Hmong gang was shot at Pilgrim Street, Highland Park, Detroit.

The trailer of Gran Torino

