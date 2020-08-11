How To Steep Tea? Royal Family's Tea Supplier Twinings Has The Best Guide

The recent 'tea wars" on social media has taken an interesting turn. If you are in doubt about how to brew the perfect cup of tea, then take a look at how Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth's official tea merchant does it. Recently, British company Twinings, Queen's official tea merchant revealed how long we should be steeping our tea for the perfect cuppa. Twinings has been the official tea supplier to the British monarchy since 1837 — starting with Queen Victoria's reign.

How to steep tea?

The brand's director of corporate relations and a 10th generation member of the family tea business, Stephen Twinings told Town & Country magazine that when it comes to a traditional black brew, four minutes is the magic number but temperature plays an equally important role. He said that in tea colour is not the flavour, but it can be used as a guide. Alternatively, Stephen Twinings suggests first warming the kettle, followed by emptying it and replacing with fresh cold water, and heating to a perfect boiling point. However, he never really revealed why this extra step is necessary.

Talking further, Stephen Twinings shared that once the water is boiled, it should be immediately poured over the tea bag and asked to wait for the cup to steep for the appropriate amount of time. He also explained that in the case of black tea, things are different. He said black tea should be brewed for exactly four minutes. He also added that time will differ depending on the tea of choice. While white requires just one minute and green tea will take up to two minutes.

British company Twinings' website states that when adding milk, you should pour it into the cup before adding your tea (presuming the tea has been prepared separately in a teapot). The site reads, "This allows the milk to cool the tea, rather than letting the tea heat the milk". Reportedly, the milk method was traditionally used by those who couldn't afford porcelain and didn't wish to break their pottery mugs due to boiling water. In the interview, on being asked about Royal Family's preferred tea blends, Twinings refused to reveal the information. They explained that Queen holds multiple royal warrants (that is, having permission to display the Royal Arms on marketing materials) that states they're subject to "confidentiality".

