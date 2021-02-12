Where Is Tough As Nails Filmed? Know All About The Reality Show's Shoot Locations

Tough As Nails season 2 episode 1 was recently aired. The show is about contestants competing against each and other completing challenges that test their physical fitness, strength, endurance and mental toughness. The loved series has always left fans wondering about its scenic locations. So where is Tough As Nails filmed? Read ahead to know all about the Tough as Nails filming location.

Also Read: What Happened To McGee On 'NCIS'? Is Sean Murray Leaving The CBS Series?

What is the plot of Tough As Nails?

The CBS series hosted by Phil Keoghan gathers 12 contestants with blue-collar jobs who have to work towards winning the ultimate prize, including USD $20,000. The American show features a firefighter, a welder, a drywall installer, an ironworker and many other essential workers. The tasks on the show include putting bricks, laying railway tracks, and other daunting tasks. While contestants get eliminated, no one is sent home. Eliminated participants can still hold a chance of winning many prizes. Read more to know where is Tough As Nails filmed?

Also Read: How Many Episodes Are There Of 'The Stand'? Here's All About The CBS Show

Where is Tough As Nail filmed?

The first season of the show was mostly shot in Los Angeles in late January and early February in 2020, according to The Cinemaholic. Contestants were seen working in various filming locations including railway lines and highways. In the first episode of season 1, contestants worked in Fillmore, California for their third challenge. Participants had to lay railway tracks at The Fillmore & Western Railway Co.

The TV crew was spotted at many locations including Chicago's Gallagher Way, Detroit in Michigan, and Times Square in New York City. The Tough As Nails casting tour started from St. Louis, Missouri, and ended at Cincinnati, Ohio and Las Vegas, Nevada. The TV show's host Phil Keoghan of Amazing Race fame was seen on the tour that lasted for a week starting from November 2, 2019, to November 9, 2019.

Also Read: Super Bowl On CBS Draws Audience Of 96.4 Million Viewers

Where is the filming location of Tough As Nails season 2?

The filming location of Tough As Nails season 2 is once again California. The Los Angeles Long Beach port area is featured in one of the episodes of the show. The Banc of California Stadium is also featured on the show, where contestants must perform a soccer-related activity. The stadium is home of Los Angeles FC from Major League Soccer.

Also Read: Super Distancing: CBS Keeps Season Protocols For Big Game

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.