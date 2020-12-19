How Many Episodes Are There Of 'The Stand'? Here's All About The CBS Show

CBS recently released a brand new show called The Stand. The dark fantasy show arrived on CBS’ streaming service CBS All Access on December 17, 2020, and fans have been hooked on it ever since. Based on the Stephen King novel by the same name, the show is developed by Josh Boone and Benjamin Cavell and is directed by Josh Boone himself.

The cast list of the show includes some of the most popular actors such as Amber Heard, Alexander Skarsgard and James Marsden amongst others. Read on to know, “How many episodes are there of The Stand?”

Read | 'Tiny Pretty Things' Ending Explained: Read How The Show Smashes Toxic Masculinity

How many episodes are there of The Stand?

Season 1 of the CBS show has 9 episodes. While episode 1 aired on December 17, rest of the episodes will arrive on a weekly basis. A report on the show’s IMDb page reveals that a new episode of The Stand will be released on CBS All Access every Thursday. Here is a list of all episodes of The Stand season 1.

Episode 1: The End

Episode 2: Pocket Savior

Episode 3: Blank Pages

Episode 4: The House of the dead

Episode 5: Suspicious Minds

Episode 6: The Vigil

Episode 7: The Walk

Episode 8: The Stand

Episode 9: Coda: Frannie in the Well

Read | Who Pushed Cassie In 'Tiny Pretty Things'? Here's The Culprit Behind The Incident

The Stand Episodes release date

Episode 1: The End released on Dec.17

Episode 2: Pocket Savior releases on Dec. 24

Episode 3: Blank Pages releases on Dec. 31

Episode 4: The House of the dead releases on Jan. 7

Episode 5: Suspicious Minds releases on Jan.14

Episode 6: The Vigil releases on Jan.21

Episode 7: The Walk releases on Jan. 28

Episode 8: The Stand releases on Feb. 4

Episode 9: Coda: Frannie in the Well releases on Feb.11

Read | 'Tiny Pretty Things' Cast: List of all actors and roles they play in this drama series

The Stand Premise & cast list

The show’s synopsis describes it as "King's apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. On the show, the fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied by a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, who is the nefarious 'Dark Man'.”

Read | kylie Jefferson says she didn't know Neveah was the main character in 'Tiny Pretty Things'

The show stars, Saved by the Bell star, James Marsden as Stu Redman while Odessa Young plays Frannie Goldsmith and actor Owen Teague stars as Harold Lauder. The Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård plays Randall Flagg and Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail. Aquaman star, Amber Heard plays Nadine Cross. Other cast members include Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Greg Kinnear, Irene Bedard and Nat Wolff.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.