What Happened To McGee On 'NCIS'? Is Sean Murray Leaving The CBS Series?

A lot has happened on the American police procedural series, NCIS, over the past couple of weeks. One of the biggest bummers for all the ardent fans of the long-running show was when McGee (Sean Murray) was shot by Gibbs (Mark Harmon). Although the viewers finally know the reason behind the shooting, there’s still a lot that has been kept under wraps by the makers.

Meanwhile, fans have a lot of questions about what NCIS has in store for them next, while many are concerned about what happened to McGee on NCIS. Thus, if you too are wondering whether "does McGee die in NCIS?" or "is McGee leaving NCIS 2020?" then read on to know about the latest development on the CBS series.

What happened to McGee on NCIS?

Season 18 of NCIS opened with McGee being shot down amidst chasing an aircraft. It is soon revealed that it’s Gibbs who shoots McGee with the gun. Each time McGee is shown to run closer to the aircraft, he gets shot by Gibbs. However, why was McGee shit by Gibbs?

In episode 5 of NCIS Season 18, titled Head of the Snake, the reason behind Gibbs shooting McGee is revealed. It is shown that Gibbs shot McGee just to protect him from getting brutally hurt as there was a bomb placed on the aircraft he was chasing. If he had gotten more closer to it, McGee would have been injured to death.

Later, on episode 6 of NCIS S18's promo, titled 1 mm, the makers gave viewers a sneak-peek into how McGee is dealing with everything, clearing the buzz surrounding his death and exit from the show. After being released from the hospital, McGee is shown to take time off for recovery. He is also shown to have a conversation with his wife Sloane about concerns over the case and having a tough time post being shot.

Thus, it is clear that McGee wouldn't be seen in full action in a couple of upcoming episodes of NCIS. However, he's still pretty much a part of the CBS series. Now, It will be interesting for fans to witness the change in Gibbs and McGee's relationship dynamics in the series. In a recent interaction with TV Insider, Murray revealed that fans will witness 'the aftermath' of the shooting in episode 6 on NCIS S18.

