Where Was 'Big Little Lies' Filmed? Know All About The Shooting Locations

Big Little Lies is an American television series that premiered in 2017. It narrates the story of three affluent young women named Madeline, Jane, and Celeste who live in Monterey, California. A murder takes place in this town and their lives change forever. The series is based on a book by the same name written by Liane Moriarty. The series is created by David E Kelley. The show has been airing for two seasons and fourteen episodes. The cast of the television series consists of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Adam Scott, Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgard, James Tupper, and others in pivotal roles. Audiences often wonder where was Big Little Lies filmed. Read on to know about Big Little Lies filming locations.

Also read: Bills Close In On Clinching 1st AFC East Title In 25 Years

Where was Big Little Lies filmed?

According to a portal, Cntraveller, Big Little Lies filming locations were Los Angeles and Malibu. However, apart from this, parts of the film were also filmed in the city of Monterey in California as is reported in portal bustle.com. Highway 1 is the major coastal highway and will give the visitors the feel of the television series. Bixby Creek Bridge is shown in the opening credits of the show and is also shown throughout the show. Old Fisherman’s Wharf can be easily recognized by the viewers as the place where the characters go for restaurants and cafes.

Also read: One Airport Could Have Been Designated In North India For Import Of Flowers: Hight Court

Big Little Lies shooting Locations also include Monterey Bay Aquarium where Jane is seen going with her son Jiggy in the first season of the show. In the second season, the character will be seen more at this place as she will be seen working at the place. Garrapata State Park Beach serves as the backdrop for Big Little Lies shooting locations for many of the scenes in the series.

Also read: Nathan Lyon Has THIS Record That No Other Indian Or Australian Test Bowler Possesses

The three characters in the series are often seen at the Blues Cafe. Though this cafe does not exist in reality, the location is the Paluca Trattoria Restaurant. Some of the other locations include Lovers Point Beach, Carmel Highlands, Del Monte, Carmel River State Beach, Point Pinos Lighthouse, and Broad Beach.

Also read: As 'Mera Naam Joker' Completes 50 Years, Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About The Classic

Big Little Lies Review

Big Little Lies received a rating of 8.5/10 on IMDB from the audiences. Viewers loved the television series for the intriguing and emotional storyline, the thoroughly developed characters, great direction, exquisite photography, and a good screenplay. The soundtrack was also equally appreciated by the audience.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.