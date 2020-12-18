As 'Mera Naam Joker' Completes 50 Years, Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About The Classic

Mera Naam Joker is a 1970 film that was directed and produced by Raj Kapoor that released exactly 50 years ago today. The film cast legendary actors like Raj Kapoor, Simi Garewal, Manoj Kumar & Dharmendra in the lead. The film became so popular that it not only became a cult classic in India but also topped charts in Russia. So here's a look at some interesting Mera Naam Joker's facts
Mera Naam Joker's trivia
- Mera Naam Joker was a film that was divided into three parts and had a total of 2 intermissions.
- Mera Naam Joker is one of the longest films in the theatre in its own time and had a screen time of 3 hours 44 minutes.
- The filming for this 1970 classic took six years & IMDb reported that Raj Kapoor had to mortgage his own house to pay for the production.
- Mera Naam Joker cast lead Simi Grewal was considered to be one of the boldest actors of her time due to this film. This is because of a scene where the actor was seen changing her clothes on camera in this film. reported IMDb.
- Mera Naam Joker was a debut for the actor - Rishi Kapoor. The actor was merely a child then.
- Raj Kapoor couldn't fund any big projects after this movie and instead decided to launch his son Rishi Kapoor in Bobby, reported IMDb.
- On 16th September 2017, a fire in Raj Kapoor's RK studio in Chembur destroyed many props that were used in this 1970 classic movie.
- Manoj Kumar wrote many of his own dialogues in this film. He would often change the dialogues and then consult Raj Kapoor, who was often very supportive, reported IMDb.
- Back in the day, Raj Kapoor used to make Lata Mangeshkar sing all songs for his films. Mera Naam Joker is the only film which does not have even a single song by the legendary vocalist, reported IMDb.
- Sheilly Shailendra also made her debut in this film in the song - 'Jaane Kahan', reported IMDb.
Mera Naam Joker plot
The plot of the movie revolves around a circus clown & the three woman whom he loved. At the start of the film, fans see three lead women receive a gift which holds - a clown & an invite to the last show by a world-famous clown. The movie then dives into the women's relationship with the clown in flashbacks.
