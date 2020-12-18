As 'Mera Naam Joker' Completes 50 Years, Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About The Classic

Mera Naam Joker is a 1970 film that was directed and produced by Raj Kapoor that released exactly 50 years ago today. The film cast legendary actors like Raj Kapoor, Simi Garewal, Manoj Kumar & Dharmendra in the lead. The film became so popular that it not only became a cult classic in India but also topped charts in Russia. So here's a look at some interesting Mera Naam Joker's facts

Mera Naam Joker's trivia

Mera Naam Joker was a film that was divided into three parts and had a total of 2 intermissions. Mera Naam Joker is one of the longest films in the theatre in its own time and had a screen time of 3 hours 44 minutes. The filming for this 1970 classic took six years & IMDb reported that Raj Kapoor had to mortgage his own house to pay for the production. Mera Naam Joker cast lead Simi Grewal was considered to be one of the boldest actors of her time due to this film. This is because of a scene where the actor was seen changing her clothes on camera in this film. reported IMDb. Mera Naam Joker was a debut for the actor - Rishi Kapoor. The actor was merely a child then. Raj Kapoor couldn't fund any big projects after this movie and instead decided to launch his son Rishi Kapoor in Bobby, reported IMDb. On 16th September 2017, a fire in Raj Kapoor's RK studio in Chembur destroyed many props that were used in this 1970 classic movie. Manoj Kumar wrote many of his own dialogues in this film. He would often change the dialogues and then consult Raj Kapoor, who was often very supportive, reported IMDb. Back in the day, Raj Kapoor used to make Lata Mangeshkar sing all songs for his films. Mera Naam Joker is the only film which does not have even a single song by the legendary vocalist, reported IMDb. Sheilly Shailendra also made her debut in this film in the song - 'Jaane Kahan', reported IMDb.

Mera Naam Joker plot

The plot of the movie revolves around a circus clown & the three woman whom he loved. At the start of the film, fans see three lead women receive a gift which holds - a clown & an invite to the last show by a world-famous clown. The movie then dives into the women's relationship with the clown in flashbacks.

