Nathan Lyon Has THIS Record That No Other Indian Or Australian Test Bowler Possesses

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is one of the best spinners in the world at the moment. The off-spinner has been leading Australia's spin attack in the longest format of the game for quite some time now. Lyon has been immensely successful in home as well as away conditions and is currently ranked No. 14 in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers.

Nathan Lyon has never bowled a no-ball in Test cricket

Lyon is currently busy playing for his country in India vs Australia 1st Test at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The 33-year old has a unique record to his name that no other Indian or Australian Test bowler has. Lyon has bowled a total of 24,568 balls in Test cricket and has never overstepped which makes him the only player from both countries to do so. Despite bowling nearly 25,000 balls, Lyon has never bowled a no-ball in his Test career which is a testament to his accuracy and consistency.

Lyon was instrumental in restricting India to a paltry 244 in the first innings of the ongoing India vs Australia 1st Test. The right-arm spinner picked the crucial wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara for 43 (160) by getting him caught at short leg and ensured that he constantly applied pressure from one end, the rewards of which were reaped the pacers. Meanwhile, at the time of publishing this article, Australia's scoreboard read 41/2 after 23 overs with Marnus Labuschagne batting on 22(58) and Steve Smith playing on 1 (18). The hosts lost openers early for eight runs each as they both were trapped in front of the wicket by Jasprit Bumrah.

Nathan Lyon wickets

Nathan Lyon wickets include the 390 scalps he has bagged in 96 Tests at an average of 31.59 He also has 29 wickets in as many ODIs and a solitary wicket in two T20I matches.

India vs Australia 1st Test live streaming details

