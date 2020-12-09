Where Was 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' Filmed? Details About The 1968 Film

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the famous children’s fantasy story by Ian Fleming, was made into a classic and possible timeless movie. It is still widely popular in the kid genre. If you are a fan of this movie, reading this article about where was Chitty Chitty Bang Bang filmed may offer you some great information.

According to an article published in Independent, England was one of the main Chitty Chitty Bang Bang filming locations. Some of the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang shooting locations also became iconic tourist spots post the movie's release.

The windmill home of the Potts family was recreated in the Cobstone Windmill at the Ibastone, near Turville, Buckingham. It is also popularly known as Turville Windmill.

The Kempton Waterworks at Snakey Lane, Hanworth in Greater London was used to show the exterior of the Scrumptious Sweet Co Factory from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. This is another place among the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang filming locations which now has a steam museum, as per the article.

The Scrumptious mansion was recreated at the Heatherden Hall all the Pinewood studios. It is situated in Ivar Heath in Buckinghamshire. The famous pond Russell’s Water in Oxfordshire, England, was used to recreating the Duckpond. For the train scene, the Longmoor Military Railway in Hampshire, England, was used. This railway line closed in 1968 after the movie released.

The iconic Ilmer bridge in Ilmer, Buckinghamshire, which connects the Chiltern Mainline from Birmingham and Marylebone was also a shooting placed. In this place, the kidnapping of Lord Scrumptious scene is filmed.

Other Chitty Chitty Bang Bang shooting locations

France and Germany were other countries where Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was filmed. So, a lot of famous places from these countries were used as shooting locations. The Cap Taillat, Saint-Tropez in France was used for the beach scene. The Neuschwanstein Castel situated in Bavaria, Germany, was the shooting location for Baron Bomburst’s castle. Only the exterior of the castle was shown in the movie.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang review

This movie is still popular among many. It got a positive review from many critics. Rotten Tomato gave this movie 67% on the Tomatometer and it also gave it 71% audience score in their Chitty Chitty Bang Bang review. On the other hand, Metecritic gave it 64 out of 100.

