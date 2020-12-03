Chiyaan Vikram's First On Set Photo From His Movie 'Cobra' Makes Twitterati Go Crazy

As the filming for Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming project Cobra resumed, its first look was shared from the sets recently. The director of the movie took to his Twitter handle to share the first look and within no time, it became a sensation all over the internet. Let’s take a look at the first look of Chiyaan Vikram in Cobra.

Director of Cobra, R. Ajay Gnanamuthu recently posted this photo on Twitter in which Chiyaan Vikram can be seen sitting in all-black attire with a black cap and hair with medium length. The scene captured in the photo seemed to be an intense one as the entire frame is filled with guns with a sofa on the left and a table on the right.

As the director of Cobra revealed this first look, he also mentioned that its shooting had been finally resumed. He also mentioned some of the team members of the movie in his tweet. The moment this photo was posted online, in no time the fans came rushing to illustrate their excitement about the movie and watch Chiyaan Vikram in Cobra.

One of them urged the team of Cobra to complete the shooting as soon as possible and at least release the trailer as everyone has high expectations from it. One of the other fans addressed Chiyaan Vikram as The Boss and stated how his physique is on another level. There were other Kananda fans who shared how they wished to have a Kannada version of Cobra. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions by the fans.

Anna oru doubt 🎄🎅🔔❄ Christmas cobra teaser confirm than na Anna please sollu ga please😫🙏🙏💓 pic.twitter.com/952bLCQWLf — chiyaan Raja CVF (@chiyaanRajaCVF2) December 3, 2020

@AjayGnanamuthu bruh konjam seekiram shooting complete panni atleast traileraachu vidunga bruh bayangra expectationla irrukom — 🔥🇷A🇬A🇻A🇳🔥ᵀ64 (@RagavanSriniva) December 3, 2020

Mass Thalaivaa😎 #ChiyaanVikram #Cobra

Anna Body Vera Level la Erukkum pola✨💪 — NaviChiyaan (@ChiyaanNavi) December 3, 2020

'Cobra' cast

The movie is a Tamil language supernatural thriller that will feature actors namely Vikram, Miya, Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, Kanika, Babu Antony, K.S. Ravikumar and many others. The music of the movie has been given by AR Rahman.

Also read Did You Know Original 'Coolie No.1' Was A Remake Of Tamil Movie 'Chinna Mapillai'?

Also read Kajal Aggarwal Joins Hands With Director Deekay For A Tamil Horror Film

Chiyaan Vikram's movies

As Cobra adds to the list of Chiyaan Vikram's movies, some of the other popular movies of Chiyaan Vikram as an actor include Meera, Sainyam, King, Dhool, David, Raavan, Kadhal Sadugudu, Indraprastham, Merupu, Red Indians, among others.

Also read Sharad Kelkar Shares First Look Test From 'Tanhaji', Says 'proud To Dress Up As Shivaji'

Also read Sarpatta First Look Poster Hits Internet, Sees Arya Flaunting Ripped Physique

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.