'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge'; Actors That Were A Part Of The 2017 Movie

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge which is also known as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is a May 2017 action-adventure film. The plot follows Captain Jack Sparrow and his companions who are on a mission to get the trident of Poseidon before Captain Salazar can find it. Read on to know the cast of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge cast

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the movie, who travels with Henry and Carina in search of the Trident of Poseidon. Depp is one of the most renowned actors and has been nominated for as many as 10 Golden Globe Awards, winning the Best Actor Award for his performance in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Other popular roles by the actor include Sleepy Hollow, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride, Public Enemies, Alice in Wonderland, The Tourist, Rango, Into the Woods, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and its 2018 sequel.

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem plays the role of Captain Salazar in the movie; he is the undead Captain of the Silent Mary and seeks revenge on Jack Sparrow while he also attempts to steal the Trident of Poseidon to kill every pirate at sea. The Spanish actor and producer made his acting debut with the TV series El Picaro in 1974 and then made his feature film debut in 1990 with Las edades de Lulú, followed by the lead role in Jamón Jamón opposite Penélope Cruz. Bardem’s first role in an English film was as a jailed Cuban dissident Reinaldo Arenas in the 2000 movie Before Night Falls.

Geoffrey Rush

Geoffrey Roy Rush plays the role of Hector Barbossa, Sparrow's rival and also the Captain of the Queen Anne's Revenge, he is secretly Carina's biological father. Rush is among the only 24 people who have won for themselves the Triple Crown of Acting, which includes an Academy Award for the film, a Primetime Emmy Award for television, and a Tony Award for theatre. His other famous works include Elizabeth and Les Misérables in 1998, Frida in 2001, Steven Spielberg's historical action thriller Munich in 2005, and the war drama The Book Thief in 2013.

Brenton Thwaites

Brenton Thwaites plays the role of Henry Turner, he is the son of Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann who has decided to break his father's curse by looking for the Trident. The actor began his career in his home country, Australia with the series Slide and then the soap opera Home and Away. Thwaites most popular roles are Blue Lagoon: The Awakening, Oculus, The Giver, Gods of Egypt.

The movies supporting cast includes Kaya Scodelario, Kevin McNally and Orlando Bloom.

