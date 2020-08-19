Where Was Leap Year Filmed? Here Are The Stunning Locations From The 2010 Romantic Comedy

The 2010 film Leap Year starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode is based on Irish folklore. According to the folklore, St. Brigid struck a deal with St. Patrick to allow women to propose to men every four years, on 29 February (Leap Day). In the Leap Year Movie, fans see that the protagonist Anna (Amy Adams) goes to Ireland, and travels across the island in order propose to her fiancée.

On her journey, Anna meets a surly Irish innkeeper, Declan (Matthew Goode) who becomes her travel companion. Fans fell in love with the lead actor’s chemistry and the film’s incredible storyline. However, one of the things that stood out the most was the Leap Year shooting location. According to a report on the travel website Thrillist, most of the Leap Year movie was shot in Ireland. Read on to know more about Leap Year Shooting Location.

Where was Leap Year filmed?

Carton House Hotel, Maynooth, Co. Kildare

In Leap Year movie, the scene in which Anna’s boyfriend, Jeremy finally gets down on one knee and asks her to marry him, is shown to have occurred at a Dublin hotel lobby. However, it was filmed at Carton House Hotel in Maynooth. Carton House Hotel is in one of Ireland’s most historic houses which had been built in the 17 century. The hotel has reportedly been home to many famous guests including Queen Victoria, Grace Kelly, and Peter Sellers.

St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin

In Leap Year, after the wedding scene, Anna and Declan are seen walking through a beautiful park. This park has been identified as St Stephen’s Green in Dublin. One of the romantic scenes in the film, where Anna and Declan are standing on the bridge talking about Declan’s ex-fiancée, has been filmed on the Stone Bridge in St Stephen’s Green. This is also one of the quieter and sunnier places in Ireland’s capital city, Dublin.

Glendalough, County Wicklow

Glendalough and the Wicklow Mountains are one of the most beautiful Leap Year shooting locations. This is where the famous wedding scene in the film was shot. They are also one of Ireland’s most beautiful tourist attractions. In the Leap Year movie, when the bride is giving her romantic speech to her husband at the top table, behind them viewers can see the stunning views of the lough and the surrounding mountains.

Rock of Dunamase, County Laois

The famous Ballycarbery Castle, which features in the film, left many of its fans in utter confusion. This is because there is no Ballycarbery Castle in reality. It was a fictional location created for the film. The castle which the characters are seen exploring is a mixture of the Rock of Dunamase near Portlaoise and CGI in reality. The real-life Rock of Dunamase is one of the oldest castle in Ireland as it dates back to early Hiberno-Norman period.

Dún Aonghasa, Inishmore

Most of the filming of Leap Year took place in Inishmore on the Aran Islands. The Dingle Peninsula in the film is actually Inishmore, and ‘Declan’s Pub’ is located in the village of Kilmurvey. Leap Year’s most memorable moment, is the final proposal scene, which was also filmed in Inishmore. The filmmakers smartly chose this epic location for the movie’s most important scene, as the 100-metre high cliff makes for spectacular views of the rugged Irish coastline.

