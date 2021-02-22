Where Was Magnificent Obsession Filmed? Details About Cult Classic's Shooting Location

Directed by Douglas Sirk, Magnificent Obsession is a romantic drama released back in 1954. Bankrolled by Ross Hunter, the movie features Jane Wyman and Rock Hudson in the lead roles. The plot of the film chronicles the life of a playboy who becomes a doctor to the right and wrong done to a sightless widow. According to Variety, the director of the film claimed that the story of the film was inspired distantly by the Greek legend Alcestis. Here we have detailed intriguing details about the shooting location of this film.

Where was Magnificent Obsession filmed?

According to Lake News Online, the pre-production scouting for shooting locations of the film began back in August 1953 by the director himself. In September, the second-unit footage of locations near Lake Taheo was filmed. As per the portal, this filming also included a speedboat namely, Hurricane the 4th. As the second-unit footage wrapped at Lake Tahoe, the screen tests of the lead actors took place on Stage 8 of the Universal City.

Test shots were also filmed at Lake Arrowhead as the director of the film reportedly wanted to use the new cinemascope anamorphic lens for the film. According to the portal, major portions of this classic film included scenes from Lake Arrowhead, as the main characters can be seen spending quality time while enjoying water activities together.

Magnificent Obsession filming locations, as per IMDB

Big Bear Lake, California

Big Bear Valley, California

San Bernardino National Forest, USA

Venice, Los Angeles

Lake Arrowhead

Universal Studio, USA

100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, California.

Magnificent Obsession reception

The movie released at Loew’s State Theatre in New York City. At the time of its premiere, the audiences present at the theatre were greeted by actor Agnes Moorehead in the lobby. The film received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike and it holds a 7.1-star rating on the online database, IMDb. Initially, Jeff Chandler was approached to play the role of Bob Merrick in the film. However, the actor turned down the role as he thought the story was ‘too soppy’. After the release of the film, Jane Wyman was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

